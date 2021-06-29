• Rapper Okyeame Kwame has thanked his ex-lover Nana Ama McBrown for joining him on stage at the 2021 VGMA

• He described it as both a fun and surprising moment for him

• Okyeame Kwame had earlier reacted to the development and said he did not know what to do when McBrown joined him

• Many people have reacted to his video and called it maturity

Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame, has spoken again on his ex-lover Nana Ama McBrown joining him on stage at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

This time, he has shared a video and thanked McBrown “very much” for joining him on stage, describing her action as fun and surprising.

Okyeame Kwame had earlier reacted to McBrown’s action and said he was confused when she came.

Reaction

The video has triggered massive reactions with some people calling Okyeame Kwame a mature man.

yesghanaonline: “Maturity talking.”

bigquammy: “This is what we call maturity.”

eugeniaasare10: “Maturity...I love to see you two together...so much connection.”

ababio9244: “She is full of peace.”

sandysam_fabrics_jewelry: “Maturity at it's highest level I was so happy when she did that... How beautiful it will be when every past relationship will be this cordial.”

nayaafriqa: “We love to see.”

kumasi_donkomi: “Maturity at it best.”

mz_mayadd12: “Maturity at it’s peak.”

opoku3198: “Better late than never.”

vogue.glance: “Nana Ama Mcbrown @iamamamcbrown is the definition of beauty inside out sooo matured.”

she_loves_mcbrown: “Maturity.”

McBrown joins Okyeame Kwame on stage

Nana Ama McBrown got invited guests at the 2021 VGMA clapping and cheering her on when she decided to join rapper Okyeame Kwame on stage.

Okyeame Kwame was performing some of his old songs, and McBrown had been on her feet dancing at where she sat.

However, moved by the performance, she started dancing away from her seat and before one could realise it, she climbed the stage to join her ex-lover.

The gesture has got some people concluding that Okyeame made McBrown feel 'unwanted' on the stage.

Others say McBrown was left disappointed when Okyeame failed to hand over the microphone to her much as she anticipated.

A photo of a disappointed McBrown with her mouth wide opened on the stage circulated on social media.

Love affair

Okyeame Kwame is known to have dated McBrown for many years in the early 90s before they went their separate ways.

The two are currently married to their respective partners, and all indications point that they are still good friends.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Okyeame was full of praise for McBrown when she jammed to his most current song, Yeeko.

Okyeame himself shared the video of McBrown dancing to his song on his Instagram page and commented that: "Money is sweet".

The comments came because McBrown flaunted her huge mansion while dancing to the song.

