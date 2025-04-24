Actress Fella Makafui went out of town this Easter to celebrate the holidays in her hometown, Anfoega

She joined the teaming youth from the community in several activities, including a float and a health walk

A video of the renowned actress dancing Borborbor with her people impressed many fans

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui, who hails from the Volta Region, visited her hometown for this year's Easter holidays.

Fella Makafui seen dancing Borborbor in her hometown, Anfoega, in the Volta Region. Photo source: FellaMakafui

Easter in Ghana has become an annual phenomenon where many Ghanaians love to travel to enjoy the holidays.

Kwahu in the Eastern Region, with its paraglinding and cool waeather has proven to be the hotspot dueing the Easter festivities.

Other regions, including the Volta Region, are following suit. This year, there was an influx of Ghanaians in the Volta Region for Easter.

Fela Makafui stormed her hometown, Anfoega, for the celebrations. The award-winning actress immersed herself in the community's itinerary.

Fella Makafui joins her folks in Anfoega youth for a health walk as part of the community's Easter celebrations in 2025.

Images of her participating in a health walk by the community have surfaced on social media.

Fella Makafui wore a T-shirt, Anfoega We Dey, as she naturally gelled and took photos with the community members during the exercise.

The actress and entrepreneur was also present at a cultural gathering held in the community as part of the celebrations.

There, Fella Makafui heartily joined her folks for a Borborbr dance session.

Borborbor is a traditional Ghanaian dance and music genre primarily performed by the Ewe people in the Volta Region of Ghana and Southern Togo.

The vibrant and social dance, believed to be over 800 years old, is often performed during festivals, ceremonies, and celebrations, showcasing the cultural identity and unity of the Ewe people.

Fella Makafui's dance moves earns her praise

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians as they reacted to Fella Makafui's recent stint in her hometown, Anfoega.

DORIA💫💞❤️ said:

"This is what I want to see from u supporting your own making it popular 🥰."

Rich Lord wrote:

"Let me know when it starts next time. will advise someone to do mushkenkey in a big Van to follow u guys for sale …I’m from Kwahu 😂."

Ekuacityboss remarked:

"wawoo people from my hometown are handsome and beautiful ❤️❤️💗💗🥰 God willing next year I be in Ghana 🇬🇭 for Easter and Christmas 🎅 ❤️❤️."

Pretty Mina's Closet🛍️👠👜💸commented:

"Just this year I couldn't go home see awwww big fella 😂😂😂😂awww."

Gbi_Nyornu_Fiah👸🏽👸🏽 noted:

"Easter in the Volta Region is not hyped enough 🥰🥰🥰🥰."

missrich680

"I came to Accra yesterday 🥺❤️didn’t want to return again chai the place sweet ❤️😂🔥."

Fella Makafui jams to Medikal’s song

YEN.com.gh reported that seasoned Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui, was visibly emotional as she vibed to her ex-husband Medikal’s hit song Ayekoo, a song that told their love story.

The popular actress joyfully danced while promoting beauty care products from her brand, while reacting to the song.

The video of Fella Makafui grooving to Medikal’s song sparked mixed reactions on social media, with fans sharing their thoughts on the unexpected moment.

