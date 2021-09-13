“A true angel”: Generous BI Phakathi takes homeless emotional lady to lunch

BI Phakathi has done it again after meeting a homeless woman who had no clothes and brought a smile to her face

Phakathi took the homeless lady on a shopping spree at a mall where he bought her a new phone and clothes before taking her to lunch

The South African Good Samaritan is now receiving good and emotional reviews from many social media users and the general public

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

BI Phakathi has helped a homeless woman and he is now regarded as an "angel without wings". The faceless generous man is going beyond just helping people but bringing dignity to their lives.

This time, he met a woman who lives in a shelter next to the road and took her to lunch. The woman, identified as Jenny, said she got a job as a cleaner where she got paid R350, however, she no longer has the job.

The proud woman asked Phakathi for anything and that money was not everything. Jenny says if she gets money, she shares it with some needy people. The Good Samaritan gave the emotional lady some cash to buy clothes and a phone so they could go on a date to have lunch. The lady said:

“From the bottom of my heart, I say thank you.”

South African philanthropist BI Phakathi brings a smile to a homeless lady. Image: @BI Phakathi/Facebook

Source: UGC

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The post reads:

@Anthony Waytkiss said:

“This guy is so a massive help to these people always followed the videos. I'm watching from England, a big well done to him for looking after them.”

@BI Phakathi said:

“Thank you Anthony for watching and sharing, you are the best.”

@Brenda De Klerk said:

“Wow dearest BI angel. This one I'm glued to. This is proactive. Let's see how God works.”

@Jong Dioticio said:

“You are truly awesome BI. A wingless angel for many.”

@Lisah Tyras said:

“That's wonderful and l remember the lady it's the same lady who asked for 50c..”

@Hermien Beukues said:

“I also want to meet this lady... seems like someone who can have a very interesting conversation.”

@Puseletso Senatla said:

“I loved her more when she said "I bought you some water." She is not a selfish person, I can tell.”

@Golden Nashe said:

“This is beautiful man. You're such a blessing.”

"It could have been me": BI Phakathi helps a homeless man with food and money

In a previous post, YEN News reported that BI Phakathi has done it again, the faceless philanthropist has posted an inspirational and emotional video on Facebook.

The person who shared the clip captioned the video by saying that he was very emotional at watching and realised this could have easily been himself:

"Am so emotional, I've been watching this on repeat, I realised it could have been me or you living his life."

BI approached the man and asked if he needs anything and he asked for something to drink. The man was so desperate that he asked for sugar and he'd find water to mix with it.

Source: Yen.com.gh