Qualified security service applicants have received a fresh update on the medical screening exercise, signalling changes to the previously scheduled timeline

The medical screening, initially set for March 16, 2026, has been postponed by the government, urging applicants to await official new dates

Applicants are urged to screenshot their ‘qualified’ status on the recruitment portal as proof, safeguarding against technical issues during the screening process

The Ministry of the Interior has issued a fresh update to qualified applicants in the ongoing security service recruitment process, announcing that the medical screening exercise scheduled to begin on Monday, March 16, 2026, has been postponed.

Government postpones medical screening for security service applicants, new dates to be announced soon. Image credit: Ministry of Interior/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In a notice published on the official C-SERP recruitment portal, the ministry informed applicants that the exercise would no longer commence on the previously announced date. Authorities assured candidates that a new schedule will be communicated soon.

According to the notice, all qualified applicants are expected to remain calm and stay attentive to further instructions as the recruitment process continues.

The ministry explained that once the revised timetable is confirmed, an SMS will be sent directly to eligible applicants. The messages will include details of the new date, designated centres, and specific time slots for the medical screening.

Officials emphasised that applicants should rely only on official communication from the recruitment portal and authorised government channels to avoid misinformation.

The medical screening stage is a crucial part of the recruitment process for security agencies under the Ministry of the Interior, including the Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service, and the Ghana Prisons Service. Only candidates who successfully passed the earlier aptitude test are eligible to participate in this phase.

Read the Facebook details below.

Fire Officer advises ahead of medical screening

In a related development, the Fire Service has urged aspiring security service personnel to exercise caution ahead of the upcoming medical screening scheduled to begin on March 16, 2027.

Speaking in a TikTok video addressed to applicants, Fire Officer Ekow Kakra emphasised the importance of adhering to proper medical protocols, particularly for those taking medications, including painkillers.

Officer Kakra advised candidates to carry a valid doctor’s prescription for any strong treatment or remedies they are using.

He warned that traces of unprescribed substances in the bloodstream could lead to immediate disqualification from the recruitment process.

“If you know you are taking any strong painkiller, ensure you attend the screening with a doctor’s prescription. Any unprescribed d.rugs detected will lead to disqualification. Don’t waste your money if you cannot meet these requirements,” he shared.

The guidance seeks to prevent unnecessary disqualifications and ensure that all applicants meet the health standards required for service in the Fire Service, Police Service, and other security agencies under the Ministry of Interior.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Fire Officer Kakra warns against unprescribed substances to ensure security service recruitment eligibility during screenings. Image credit: Ministry of Interior/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Applicants urged to screenshot aptitude test results

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that as several applicants across the country await the publication of their aptitude test results, Dora Esinam also stepped in with timely guidance.

In a Facebook post on March 4, 2026, the official date for the results to be published, she urged candidates to act swiftly and strategically when checking up on the CSERP portal.

Dora Esinam advised security service applicants to immediately take a screenshot if their status showed 'qualified', ensuring that their identification details were clearly in the frame.

Source: YEN.com.gh