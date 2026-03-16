Otto Addo, head coach of Ghana, is set to unveil his squad for the upcoming international friendlies in March

Regulars such as Jordan Ayew and Antoine Semenyo are expected to make the list, while a few new faces could also earn call-ups

Ghana will take on Austria on March 27 before facing four-time world champions Germany three days later

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The Black Stars’ preparation for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to gather pace as the next international window draws closer.

The senior men's national football team has scheduled a series of friendly matches aimed at sharpening the squad before the global tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico this summer.

It will be the country's fifth appearance at the Mundial, and expectations are high that the team can go further than in recent outings.

Otto Addo is set to announce his squad for Ghana's friendlies against Austria and Germany. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X and PUMA/X.

Source: Twitter

The four-time African champions have failed to progress beyond the group stage in their last two attempts and are determined to avoid a repeat this time.

Their last run beyond the opening round came during the historic campaign at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana line up friendlies against Austria, Germany

As part of their preparations, Ghana will test itself against two European opponents in late March.

Austria will host the Black Stars in an international friendly at Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna on March 27. The match forms part of both teams’ buildup toward the global showpiece.

Three days later, Ghana will face Germany in another friendly scheduled for March 30 in Stuttgart, according to Ghanafa.org.

Head coach Otto Addo welcomed the opportunity to measure his team against one of football’s traditional powerhouses.

He described the chance to face Germany as "an amazing opportunity" for his players to test themselves against one of the best teams in the world.

The Black Stars are eyeing an improved performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

When will Otto Addo announce Ghana's squad

With both matches fast approaching, Addo is expected to name his squad in the coming days, according to Ghanasoccernet.

Reports indicate the technical team will select a strong lineup as they fine-tune preparations ahead of the World Cup.

According to reports, veteran forward Andre Ayew will not be included in the upcoming squad despite calls from some supporters for his return.

The experienced attacker last featured for Ghana during an international friendly against Uganda in March 2024, per Transfermarkt.

Watch Ayew's debut goal for NAC Breda in the video on X:

Ayew currently plays for NAC Breda after joining the club as a free agent. The former captain has scored once in 10 appearances so far.

In his absence, his younger brother Jordan Ayew and in-form forward Antoine Semenyo are expected to headline the squad.

Local talent could also feature, with Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper and Ghana's safest pair of hands, Benjamin Asare, expected to be in the squad.

Additionally, there is a possibility that a few players from the domestic league could be named in the squad.

France-based attacker Augustine Boakye is also pushing for a place after impressing with his recent performances.

Why Ayew is overlooked by Otto Addo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otto Addo explained why he did not call up André Ayew for the World Cup qualifiers.

Despite Ayew’s good form for NAC Breda, Addo said he prefers other players in the squad ahead of the versatile forward.

Source: YEN.com.gh