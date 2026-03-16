Felix Kwakye Ofosu has revealed that more than 40 cases involving former appointees of the administration of Nana Akufo-Addo are currently under investigation

According to him, several individuals, including a former Minister of State, have already been invited, cautioned and interrogated by state investigative bodies

He added that multiple dockets have been prepared and submitted to the Attorney General’s Department for possible legal action

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The Minister of State in Charge of Government Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has shared details of an investigation currently underway into former appointees of the erstwhile administration led by former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on TV3 Ghana on Saturday, March 14, 2026, Kwakye Ofosu disclosed that several cases involving former ministers of state under the Akufo-Addo-led government are under investigation.

Minister for Government Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, outlines cases against former President Nana Akufo-Addo's appointees/ Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

In a report sighted on Ghanaweb, he explained that the widely touted Operational Recover All Loot (ORAL) team is playing a key role in these investigations.

Some of the individuals implicated in the cases, according to the minister, have already been invited and interrogated by state investigative bodies.

He added that several dockets have been prepared and submitted to the Attorney General’s Department, where they are awaiting further legal action.

“In other words, they have invited people, questioned them, cautioned them, built a docket and presented the same to the Attorney General for action,” he said.

“They have over 40 such cases. In the case of NIB, over 43 people have been affected, including Kwaku Agyemang Manu, who only this week was all over the place claiming that nobody had touched him. Meanwhile, he had been brought in, and he had been questioned and cautioned. When you are cautioned, it simply means that they take your statement,” he added.

Kwakye Ofosu outlines four cases under investigation

The Minister of State in Charge of Government Communication further outlined several cases involving appointees of the former government that are currently under investigation.

He said one of the cases involves the Sputnik V vaccine procurement and COVID-19 frontier testing arrangements at the airport, in which former Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, has been invited and interrogated over the matter.

According to Kwakye Ofosu, another investigation concerns the Free Public Wi-Fi project, where former Minister for Energy and Education, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and other individuals cited as persons of interest have been questioned. He added that the docket for the case has already been prepared.

He further disclosed that the Boankra Inland Port project is also under investigation. Persons mentioned in connection with the case include former Transport Minister Kweku Ofori Asiamah, Justice Amo, John Bernard Quartey Yorke and Michael Achagwe Luguje.

Another major case currently under investigation, he said, is the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP).

He added that individuals, including Mohammed Amin Adam, a former Finance Minister, have been invited for questioning and interrogated by investigators.

Other individuals cited in separate investigations include Sarah Femi Bediatuo Asante, Kwadwo Darko-Mensah, Benjamin Kofi Gyasi, Philip Tetteh Padi and Matthew Opoku Prempeh in connection with issues of digitalisation and related projects.

The Pwalugu Multi-Purpose Dam project is also part of the ongoing investigations. Individuals mentioned include former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Wilson Kwabena Darkwa and Alhassan Alolo Muntaka, who is believed to have served at the Office of the former Vice President.

Kwakye Ofosu also mentioned the World Blue judgment debts case, which he said involves former Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Additionally, investigations are ongoing into matters related to the 13th African Games, with authorities reviewing the circumstances surrounding expenditure and procurement.

He further stated that the government’s commitment to pursuing accountability is aimed at ensuring that any misappropriated public funds are recovered.

Additional charges brought against the former NSA Executive Director, Osei Assibey Antwi. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

Additional charges brought against Assibey Antwi

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the State prosecutors had filed an amended charge sheet against former NSA Executive Director Osei Assibey Antwi, increasing the number of counts from 14 to 21.

The principal charge of causing financial loss to the state has been revised, reducing the alleged loss from GH¢500.86 million to GH¢431.76 million.

Investigations reportedly show that tens of thousands of unverified individuals were paid service allowances or vendor funds between 2018 and 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh