Players of Chelsea have introduced a curious pre-match huddle that has quickly become a noticeable ritual before kick-off

During their recent Premier League clash with Newcastle, the Blues were seen surrounding the referee in an unusual scene

The big question now is why Liam Rosenior’s side has adopted this new pre-match routine

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An unusual moment unfolded at Stamford Bridge before Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United on Saturday, March 14.

Just before the match began, the Chelsea starting XI gathered inside the centre circle for their customary pre-match talk.

However, the moment quickly turned awkward when referee Paul Tierney happened to be standing in the same spot holding the match ball.

Chelsea players form a huddle around referee Paul Tierney in the middle of the park. Photo by Ryan Pierse.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea surround referee in pre-match huddle

The players formed their usual huddle without moving away from the official, effectively surrounding him while delivering their final words before kickoff, Daily Mail reports.

The unusual scene lasted close to 30 seconds and left fans puzzled as they tried to understand what was happening.

The moment quickly spread across social media, where supporters shared a mixture of confusion and humour about the scene.

Watch the video:

One fan, @oboy_charisma, criticised the players.

"They are shameless ooo."

Another user, @GodswillRed, jokingly suggested the situation gave Chelsea an extra advantage.

"Chelsea have an advantage because they have 12 players on the pitch."

@Abdullahi_szn also expressed disbelief.

"This is so cringe, man."

@Lazuard wrote:

"This is weirder than everything Arteta has ever done."

Meanwhile, @Darwin_Caddle asked a question that many viewers were thinking.

"Lol, how is this even legal?"

Interestingly, this is not the first time the West London club, drawn against Port Vale in the FA Cup sixth round, have been gathering near the centre circle before recent fixtures, yet including the referee inside the group was something rarely seen in professional football.

Captain Reece James is believed to be the mastermind behind the centre circle huddle. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

Why Chelsea perform the centre circle huddle

Although the referee being caught in the middle was unexpected, the pre-match gathering itself has become a regular feature of Chelsea’s routine under head coach Liam Rosenior.

The ritual first appeared on January 28 when they went to one of the toughest venues in Europe, the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, to take on Serie A champions Napoli in their final Champions League group game.

Footballers can be superstitious, so if it worked once, they decide to keep with it. They have since repeated the dose in every fixture, regardless of the competition.

Against Aston Villa, the moment did not sit well with the home side, yet the Blues, who missed out on £100,000 in prize money after their Carabao Cup elimination, walked away with a convincing 4-1 victory.

The team repeated the approach against Wrexham and once again came out on top after extra time despite a difficult contest.

It also took place during a meeting with Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League.

On that occasion, the players were greeted with loud boos from the crowd, and the result went against them as Chelsea suffered a heavy 5-2 defeat in the first leg of their round of 16 tie.

Rosenior previously explained that the idea did not originate from him but from the players themselves.

"No, it wasn't [from me]. The idea came from the players, and I really like it because they're showing unity and togetherness and spirit, and I think you need that," he said as quoted by ESPN.

"Before anything, you start talking about tactics or systems, you need a group of players willing to run and fight for each other."

Chelsea captain Reece James, who reportedly came up with the idea, added, as cited by BBC Sport:

"I like to speak to the players right before the first half starts and right before the second half starts.

"That is the best way I think I can get messages across to them."

Since its introduction, the Blues have won six, lost four and drawn two in 12 outings.

The ritual has now become part of Chelsea’s matchday identity, even if this latest version created one of the most awkward pre-kickoff moments seen in recent Premier League games.

It remains to be seen if Rosenior's men will continue with their routine, especially after the bizarre moment with referee Tierney.

Chelsea star risks UEFA ban

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Pedro Neto faces the risk of a one-match suspension after Chelsea’s humbling defeat to PSG in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash.

The potential sanction from UEFA stems from an incident during stoppage time when Neto allegedly pushed a young ball boy.

Source: YEN.com.gh