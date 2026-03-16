Ghanaian journalist Samuel Awatey made a travel advert about Russia, his final social media post before news of his death surfaced

The post, shared on November 25, 2026, appeared on both his Facebook and Instagram pages and promoted travel opportunities to Russia

Reports later indicated that the Dofopa FM founder travelled to the same country featured in the advert, where he eventually died

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The final social media activity of Ghanaian journalist Samuel Awatey has resurfaced online following reports of his death in Russia.

Last social media post of Ghanaian journalist who allegedly died in Russia Ukraine war surfaces. Image credit: Samuel Awatey & Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Awatey, the founder and CEO of Accra-based Dofopa FM, made his last post on November 25, 2026.

The post appeared on both his Facebook and Instagram pages and was a promotional graphic encouraging people to travel to Russia.

The image carried the bold inscription “Time to Travel - Russia,” accompanied by pictures of popular Russian landmarks and city scenes. It also included contact numbers for people interested in travelling.

At the time it was shared, the post appeared to be a regular advertisement related to travel opportunities. It did not attract much attention beyond the usual engagement from followers on his page.

However, the post has now drawn renewed attention after news emerged that Awatey had travelled to Russia and later died there.

Samuel Awatey reportedly died in Russia-Ukraine war

Reports indicate that the Ghanaian journalist left Ghana and eventually joined Russian military operations linked to the ongoing conflict involving Russia. He was later said to have died during a drone attack on the battlefield.

Following the news of his death, social media users began revisiting his pages, where the November post remains visible as his last public update.

The promotional advert about travelling to Russia has therefore become the final post he shared online before his trip to the country.

Samuel Awatey's last social media post

Awatey was known within Ghana’s media space as a broadcaster and media entrepreneur who founded and managed Dofopa FM, a radio station based in Accra.

His last social media post has triggered mixed emotions online.

Check out his last Facebook post below:

Through the station, he built a presence in local broadcasting and engaged audiences with news and discussions.

His reported death has sparked discussions about Ghanaians who travel abroad for various opportunities, sometimes ending up in situations far from what they initially planned.

With his social media accounts still active, the November 25 travel advert now stands as the last trace of his online activity before the journey that ultimately took him to Russia.

Michael, a Ghanaian man serving in the Russian Army, is hospitalised Photo credit: @Kofi Gharbin/Facebook, @Anadolu/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ghanaian man injured in the Russia-Ukraine war

A Ghanaian man, Michael, who opted to serve in the Russian Army in the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, has been hospitalised.

Providing an update on his current condition, the 26-year-old, speaking in an interview with SVTV Africa on March 7, said he suffered an injury to his spinal cord.

The 26-year-old also expressed regret about joining the Russian Army in the invasion of Ukraine and warned others against making the same decision.

Source: YEN.com.gh