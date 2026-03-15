Rodri has insisted that anything can happen in their Champions League second-leg clash vs. Real Madrid despite City trailing 3-0 from the first leg

The Spanish midfielder has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Real Madrid, who are already preparing for the 2026/27 season

Man City have struggled in recent Premier League games and are now nine points behind Arsenal in the EPL table

After a commanding performance in the first leg, Real Madrid will aim to see out Manchester City when the two sides meet in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League tie this week, but the spotlight is on key City midfielder Rodri.

The Spanish ace is one of the standout figures heading into the clash and has recently been linked with a potential transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu as Real look to strengthen their midfield.

2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri emerges as a summer target for Real Madrid. Image credit: France Football

Source: Getty Images

Following City’s draw with West Ham United, Rodri issued a warning to Real Madrid, emphasising that “it’s a two-legged tie and anything can happen,” signalling that Manchester City are not to be underestimated despite the first-leg deficit.

According to UEFA, Los Blancos were ruthless against the Premier League masters, as Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde took matters into his own hands, netting an incredible hat-trick against Gianluigi Donnarumma on March 11.

Real Madrid comfortably won the first leg 3-0, as Manchester City struggled to find rhythm and their trademark fluidity, with the likes of Erling Haaland, Antoine Semenyo, Bernardo Silva, Jeremy Doku, and Savinho all failing to shine.

Real Madrid reportedly plot a summer move for Rodri, who won the 2024 Ballon d'Or. Image credit: France Football

Source: Getty Images

Rodri remains tight-lipped on Madrid speculations

Ahead of the Manchester City vs. Real Madrid Champions League Round of 16 second leg at Etihad on Tuesday, March 17, Rodri was also asked about his future, particularly regarding the speculation tying him to the 15-time Champions League winners.

When questioned on whether he might wear a new jersey in the upcoming summer window, Rodri remained non-committal, as AS noted.

“No, no. I’m not going to answer that. It’s a time to think about what we have now, with my team, about my season, which is quite a lot, and then we’ll see,” the Man City man said.

For now, Rodri’s focus is firmly on helping Pep Guardiola's Manchester City mount a comeback in the Champions League and reach the quarter-finals.

It will be a challenging task, as City have struggled in recent weeks, dropping points in back-to-back draws and falling nine points behind Arsenal in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid arrive in confident form after a 4-1 win over Elche, highlighted by a sensational goal from Arda Guler that could contend for the Puskas Award, giving them momentum ahead of the crucial second leg.

Why Real Madrid are eyeing Rodri

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported extensively on the reasons Real Madrid are said to be planning to move for Manchester City's Rodri.

The Spanish heavyweights' president, Florentino Perez, is understood to be a huge admirer of the former Atletico Madrid star.

Source: YEN.com.gh