Nicki Minaj Slammed for Misleading Anti-Vaccination Post: "Just Pray On It"

Nicki Minaj is catching heat on social media for misinformed comments about the Covid-19 vaccine

Nicki did not attend the Met Gala, which led many to think that it was because she refused to follow the prerequisite of getting the jab

The rapper took to social media to say that she is hesitant to get vaccinated because her cousin became impotent after the shot

Young Money rapper Nicki Minaj is the talk of the Twitter streets after sharing misleading information about the Covid vaccine. The celeb recently tweeted some alarming information about the injection that raised a lot of eyebrows.

Nicki Minaj is under scrutiny for her recent posts about the Covid vaccine. Image: Getty Images

Fans first suspected the Barb of being against the vaccine when she did not show up to the Met Gala. One of the rules of attendance was that everyone had to have had their shot, reports The South African. Minaj tweeted:

"They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grip your head & face. Not that loose one."

As expected, her followers had a lot to say about the problematic statements. Tweeps believe that Nicki is using her massive platform to promote an anti-vaccination notion. The musician went on to claim her cousin's friend lost his reproductive ability because of the jab, reports Variety.

Minaj continued on to tweet:

"His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with your decision, not bullied"

After much back-and-forth with tweeps, Nicki later tweeted that she would be getting the jab so she could return to touring.

She even asked her followers for some advice, saying:

