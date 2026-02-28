Nana Yaa Brefo confirmed that US-based commentator Kevin Taylor gifted her a new car after she disclosed she had started working as an Uber driver in the United States

Ghanaian media personality Nana Yaa Brefo has confirmed that Kevin Taylor has gifted her a new car as he previously promised, sparking heartwarming reactions online.

Nana Yaa Brefo Confirms Kevin Taylor Gifted Her a Car After Uber Job Disclosure

On Wednesday, February 18, 2026, Nana Yaa Brefo caused a stir on social media when she announced her new job as an Uber driver in the United States of America.

Her announcement left many Ghanaians in disbelief after her long career in Ghana’s media space.

"I told you I was working as an Uber driver in the United States and received a lot of comments, some positive and some negative. I think I explained that there is a need for me to do something here," she said in the video.

Nana Yaa Brefo also added that she was currently unable to pick people up and could only deliver food due to the model of car she was able to afford.

Kevin Taylor offers Yaa Brefo a car

After her announcement, U.S-based Ghanaian political commentator and her former nemesis, Kevin Taylor, offered to buy Nana Yaa Brefo a car.

The duo beefed heavily some years back and launched personal insults at each other.

Despite their history, Kevin Taylor offered to buy Nana Yaa Brefo a new car to use for her Uber job in the USA.

He said he admired her decision to work after moving abroad and wanted to help.

The TikTok video of Kevin Taylor offering Nana Yaa Brefo a car is below.

Nana Yaa Brefo thanks Kevin Taylor

In a post shared on Facebook on Saturday, February 28, Nana Yaa Brefo thanked Kevin Taylor for fulfilling his promise.

"He fulfilled his promise, thanks so much, Kevin," she wrote.

Her post indicated that the controversial media personality had purchased a new car for her just as he had indicated.

Some TikTok posts shared an image of a Hyundai Elantra valued at $20,000 as the new vehicle, but neither Nana Yaa Brefo nor Kevin Taylor had confirmed the vehicle involved.

The Facebook post shared by Nana Yaa Brefo is below.

Reactions to Yaa Brefo’s Kevin Taylor car

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the post by Nana Yaa Brefo confirming Kevin Taylor’s kind gesture.

Isaac Boateng said:

"Your worst enemy could be your best friend. Maturity at its best."

Godson Matabe wrote:

"Nana and Kevin. You two have exhibited true maturity, humility, and respect. He is giving you a car after some past events, not to spite you or show superiority, and you, Nana Yaa Brefo, accepting the car doesn't mean you are in a dire situation that you can't do without his help. This is a brother and a sister relationship."

Charles Buadu Bekoe commented:

"So it's true. Wow, after all the beef, there are no permanent friends or permanent enemies indeed."

Source: YEN.com.gh