Veteran Canadian comedian Norm Macdonald passed away on Tuesday, September 14

Macdonald died of cancer after battling the disease behind the scenes for almost a decade

Macdonald became famous for his deadpan comedic delivery as the host of Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update.

Wildly celebrated comedian, actor, writer and producer famous for 'SNL' and more, Norm Macdonald has died at the age of 61 years old.

According to his team, the thespian passed away on Tuesday, September 14, after a nine-year, private battle with cancer that he kept hidden from the public for all those years.

His compatriot Jim Carrey was one of the first to pay tribute via his Twitter account.

"My dear friend Norm McDonald passed on after a brave 10-year battle, He was one of our most precious gems. An honest and courageous comedy genius. I love him," he said.

Macdonald was a standup comic and briefly a writer for the sitcom "Roseanne" before he joined the cast of "Saturday Night Live" in 1993.

He left SNL after a five-year stint and went on to create and star in "The Norm Show" for ABC.

In the comedy series, he played a former NHL player kicked out of the league for gambling and tax evasion.

After a spell out of the limelight, the Canadian stand-up comedian returned to the screen in 2013 with his own video podcast entitled Norm Macdonald Live.

Five years later this was turned into a Netflix show with a similar premise.

