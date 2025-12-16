Serwaa Amihere made an appearance at the Accra High Court for a legal proceeding on Tuesday, December 16, 2025

In a video, the award-winning media personality fumed following her encounter with the media at the court premises

Many Ghanaians took to social media to share mixed reactions on Serwaa Amihere's court appearance

Renowned Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has garnered attention following her appearance at the Accra High Court on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, two months after passing her law exams.

On Friday, October 10, 2025, Serwaa Amihere was among the 824 law students who were officially called to the Bar at a grand ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Members of the Judiciary, the General Legal Council, distinguished members of the Bar, legal scholars, and political figures were present at the ceremony.

The GHOne TV presenter attended the ceremony with her mother, Madam Lydia Tetteh, sister, Maame Gyamfua, and close friends, including lawyer and socialite Sandra Ankobiah and actress Fella Makafui, who cheered her at the ceremony.

Serwaa Amihere appears in court

In a TikTok video by the Ghanaian Times Newspaper, Serwaa Amihere was spotted arriving at the premises of the Accra High Court for a legal proceeding.

The GHOne TV presenter looked elegant in her lawyer's gown, holding her wig and documents in her arms.

As she approached the entrance of the Accra High Court building, Serwaa appeared to be in an unhappy mood. She chastised the media personnel gathered at the premises for filming her.

Serwaa Amihere makes maiden court appearance

On Tuesday, October 22, 2025, Serwaa Amihere made her first court appearance at the Accra High Court as part of her law practice.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the GHOne TV presenter was seen at the entrance of the court building looking gorgeous in her lawyer's gown as she pressed her new iPhone 17 while holding some documents.

Serwaa later climbed down the stairs at the Accra High Court premises as a registered luxurious Lexus RX350 SUV arrived to pick her up and transport her to another location.

It was unclear whether the media personality visited the courthouse to represent a client in a legal case or in another capacity.

Reactions to Serwaa Amihere's court appearance

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

NanaYaw said:

"She is now running away from the camera. The responsibility of the job will change your mindset about fame. Maturity is settling in little by little."

Esther commented:

"This is wrong. She was literally asking you guys not to video her. At least respect her privacy."

Lorie said:

"Aw chale, she said she doesn’t like the video, so you shouldn’t have posted it."

Serwaa receives backlash for Daddy Lumba remarks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Serwaa Amihere received backlash from Ghanaians over her remarks after the Kumasi High Court ruled on Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa's case.

In an X post, the renowned media personality thanked God and questioned whether the late musician's burial could proceed without any issues.

Netizens on social media questioned Serwaa Amihere's interest in the dispute between Daddy Lumba's family members.

