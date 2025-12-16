Samuel Nartey George defended the arrest of socialite Abu Trica, linking it to efforts to restore Ghana's digital image

He said cyber fraud was harming content creators and claimed platforms like PayPal left Ghana due to online scams

Ghanaians reacted to his statement with mixed views, with some applauding him and others questioning his justification

Samuel Nartey George, the Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovation, continues to be under backlash over the recent arrest of socialite Abu Trica and others for cyber fraud.

Sam George gets backlash after weighing in on Abu Trica's arrest. Photo credit: Sam george, abu trica. Image source: X

Source: Twitter

Abu Trica faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification, and could face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

The Ghanaian security agencies and institutions that helped the FBI apprehend him include the Attorney-General’s Office, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service, the Cyber Security Authority, the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), and the National Intelligence Bureau.

Sam George reacts to Abu Trica's arrest

In a social media post, the Communications Minister, affectionately known as Sam Dzata George, described the operations led by the CSA boss as 'another surgical strike at the heart of cyber fraud' in the country.

However, mixed reactions ensued right after Sam George commended the head of the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), Divine Selase Agbeti, for leading the efforts to arrest Abu Trica.

Sam George had taken to Facebook and posted:

He decided to address the criticism and the backlash he faced because of his initial post.

According to him, the reason he stands by Abu Trica's arrest was the need to correct, for the better, Ghana's digital economy and international reputation.

In a trending video, the MP tackled criticism from social media users who argued that the government should create jobs instead of targeting 'fraud boys.'

Sam George countered by highlighting the direct negative impact of cybercrime on legitimate Ghanaian content creators and online businesses.

"Those same people are asking me to get PayPal to monetise... to get TikTok to monetise and Meta to monetise," he stated. "Well, they will blacklist Ghana so long as there's fraud happening in Ghana. The reason why PayPal left Ghana is because of fraud."

He argued that the illegal activities of a few are preventing the majority of hardworking Ghanaians from earning a legitimate income online, as international platforms remain wary of the country's reputation.

Watch the video of Sam George's statement shared on X below:

Reactions to Sam George's comment on cybercrime

Some Ghanaians who watched the video of Sam George's statement still stood on their words of condemnation regarding Abu Trica. Some applauded his effort to curb cybercrime, while others who had initially criticised him, had no change of heart. Some of the comments are below.

@rezzlaxc said:

"How can you as a minister justify this? Ghanaians aren’t committing more fraud than Eastern Europeans, and they have PayPal, so this isn’t valid."

@K_thompson00 wrote:

"But PayPal dey US? Or is there more fraud in Ghana than in the US?"

@jonesofei commented:

"This dude is gaining my respect. Never really liked him because of his temperament. But respect him for this."

Sam George's little brother, Emmanuel George, and his wife, Ewoenam Ruth, engage in a dance battle. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1

Source: Twitter

Sam George displays energetic dance moves

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Sam George showed he was full of energy when he hit the dance floor at a concert.

Sam George surprised many with his dance moves at The Prampram in Worship concert that he had organised.

The MP, who was wearing a white kaftan, waved his white handkerchief while dancing to the song from Ghanaian gospel singer Joe Mettle.

Source: YEN.com.gh