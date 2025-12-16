Jarvis confirmed that she had broken up with popular TikToker Peller following his recent car accident

Peller was hospitalised after crashing his Mercedes-Benz during an emotional livestream in Lagos amid relationship distress

The breakup sparked intense reactions, prompting Jarvis to defend Peller and urge the public to show compassion rather than mockery

Jarvis, the girlfriend of popular Ghanaian TikToker Peller, has officially confirmed that the couple has broken up.

Nigerian influencer Peller sustains a serious car accident following an alleged breakup with Jarvis.

In a trending and yet emotional video, the young star addressed her followers following the car accident that her now-ex-boyfriend sustained.

She described the situation after Peller's accident as a painful wave of online ridicule directed at him.

Peller sustains serious car accident

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Peller was involved in a serious accident following an alleged breakup with his lover, Jarvis.

The young streamer was immediately hospitalised after he crashed his newly acquired Mercedes-Benz during an emotional livestream on Sunday, December 14, 2025, along the Lekki-Epe Expressway in Lagos, Nigeria.

Peller appeared visibly distressed during the IG livestream, crying and becoming agitated while making disturbing remarks.

In the video, he repeatedly shared his concerns and fears about his relationship with Jarvis.

He could be heard saying:

"I will have an accident with this car. I will just take my life. I am scared. If she leaves me, people will be mocking me. I am going to kill myself."

Right after making such a statement, Streamer Peller veered off the road and collided with a barrier, leading to significant damage to his N120 million (approximately GH₵948,000) vehicle.

Moments later in the clip, bystanders rushed to his aid and took him to a hospital.

In another clip, he was seen receiving treatment in the hospital. Watch the video shared on X below:

Jarvis confirms break up with Peller

The car accident sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many netizens criticising and mocking Peller.

In reactions to the comments, Jarvis, in her live session, defended Peller's character, calling him a man with a good attitude and lovely personality. However, she explained that their relationship was 'over for now.'

Jarvis confirms breakup with Peller after accident.

The primary focus of her emotional appeal was a plea for compassion from the public. But the reason for the separation, she said, was because Peller could not have control of his emotions.

"Yes, he cannot control his emotions... that is the problem," she admitted

She added:

"There are people that break up, not because they hate each other, but because they want to understand things."

She went on to urge her followers to cease mocking Peller but instead join hands to help him become a better man.

Watch the video shared on X below:

