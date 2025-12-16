Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has quietly caught the attention of a European heavyweight, and January suddenly looks decisive

Fatawu's jaw-dropping long-range strike did more than grab headlines during the encounter against Ipswich

The talented Leicester City winger could join a long list of Ghanaian stars who played in Serie A

SSC Napoli are gearing up for a bold push in the winter transfer window, with plans underway to land a new attacking option valued at €25 million.

According to Fichajes, the Italian side have identified Abdul Fatawu Issahaku as a central figure in their January recruitment strategy.

Napoli eye Abdul Fatawu Issahaku of Leicester City. Image credit: Plumb Images/Leicester City FC

Source: Getty Images

As Fichajes stated, Napoli view the Leicester City winger as a priority target and are eager to move quickly to secure his services.

The Serie A outfit believe reinforcements are urgently needed out wide, with the current squad lacking balance, cutting edge, and attacking depth in key moments this season.

Fatawu fits Napoli’s attacking blueprint

Napoli’s sporting department is convinced that the Ghanaian winger ticks all the required boxes. The 21-year-old offers pace, directness, and flair, qualities the club feels have been missing from its wing play.

Despite Leicester competing in the Championship, Fatawu has continued to impress in a demanding environment.

His ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations, stretch defences during transitions, and deliver end product from either flank has accelerated Napoli’s interest.

The 2022/23 Serie A winners believe the Leicester City asset can make an immediate impact in Italy without needing a prolonged adaptation period.

Leicester City's 21-year-old winger Fatawu Issahaku is attracting major interest from Serie A giants Napoli. Image credit: Plumb Images/Leicester City FC

Source: Getty Images

Fatawu Issahaku's 2025/26 stats and value

Fatawu’s performances this season have only strengthened Napoli’s resolve. According to Transfermarkt, the youngster has featured in 21 competitive matches, contributing four goals and six assists as of December 16, 2025.

Meanwhile, Leicester City have made their stance clear, placing a €25 million valuation on Fatawu. Rather than deterring Napoli, the price tag has reportedly been accepted internally as fair market value.

Fatawu’s attacking qualities - including his ability to strike from long range - suggest he could prove a real bargain for Napoli, especially after recently stunning Ipswich with a sensational 65-yard wonder goal, as The Sun covered.

From Leicester’s perspective, the sale could prove timely. As Fichajes reported, cashing in on Fatawu would provide the financial flexibility needed to strengthen other areas of the squad under Martí Cifuentes.

While losing a key attacking figure would be a sporting blow, the influx of funds could help the club reshape its squad and maintain its push for Championship objectives.

For the club that the iconic Diego Maradona once famously represented, the potential signing of Fatawu reflects a wider ambition: investing in youth, proven performance, and players with room to grow.

Should the deal go through, it would send a strong signal of intent as Napoli looks to reassert itself and remain competitive at the highest level.

It will also present an opportunity for Abdul Fatawu Issahaku to showcase his talent in a league where the likes of Stephen Appiah, Mohammed Gargo, Sulley Muntari, Asamoah Gyan, and Kwadwo Asamoah played in the past.

Bortey and Fatawu's own-half goals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the striking similarities between Bernard Don Bortey’s iconic own-half goal for Hearts of Oak against Santos in 2004 and Abdul Fatawu’s recent long-range screamer for Leicester City against Ipswich in the Championship.

The jaw-dropping strikes have since sparked lively debate among Ghanaian fans, with many arguing over which goal was more audacious, technically superior, and worthy of being called the greatest long-range effort by a Ghanaian.

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh