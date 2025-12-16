Nigerian TikToker Peller was arrested after his alleged attempt to end his life through a recent car accident on Sunday, December 14, 2025

The accident which led to his arrest on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, was linked to his to breakup with girlfriend Jarvis

The news of his arrest, broken by influencer Tunde Perry, has been confirmed by the Lagos State Police Command

Nigerian TikTok star, Peller, known in private life as Habeeb Hamzat, has been picked up by the Nigerian Police Force.

His reported arrest follows his alleged attempt to end his life after his girlfriend, Jarvis, reportedly broke up up.

Fellow social media influencer Tunde Perry confirmed Peller's arrest, claiming that the TikTok streamer was currently at a police station. He appealed to the public for compassion and support during this difficult time.

"Please let us all take it easy with Peller. He has been arrested and he is currently at the police station. We know what he did was bad and we have corrected him. Please, he needs our support and encouragement now. Let us forgive him," Perry stated.

Peller, a friend on Shatta Wale who visited Ghana in October to join in the musician's birthday celebration, has been in a widely publicised love relationship with fellow social TikToker Jarvis.

The duo have had many challenges in their relationship including one in July when Peller threatened to end their lives should Jarvis ever try to ditch him.

A few days ago, reports surfaced that Jarvis had ended the relationship with Peller, a situation she later confirmed online.

Following the breakup, Peller is reported to have deliberately crashed his Mercedes-Benz vehicle on the Lekki Expressway in Lagos on Sunday, December 14, 2025.

In footage that has since gone viral on social media, the content creator can be heard speaking in evident distress moments before the crash, thanking his followers and expressing thoughts of ending his life.

Following the crash, Peller was rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) responded to the incident, vowing to prosecute the content creator. However, it is still not clear whether Peller's reported arrest is emanating from the FRSC.

Watch Tunde Perry's announcement of Peller's arrest below:

According to Sahara Reporters, Peller had been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command and had been taken into custody for further investigation after the video circulated widely on social media.

“His action constitutes a deliberate attempt to commit su*cide and endangered the life of other innocent people. The case is currently being investigated by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID). The outcome of the investigation will be made public and the suspect will be charged to the court of competent jurisdiction in accordance with the law,” the police reportedly said in a statement.

See the police statement below:

