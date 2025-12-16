Karma President Drops List of Popular Big Boys To Be Arrested After Abu Trica
- Ghanaian seer Karma President sparked controversy after prophesying doom for some online big boys after the arrest of Swedru-based businessman, Abu Trica
- He rattled off a list of popular personalities he claimed would soon be arrested, claiming that information from Abu Trica would lead to their apprehension
- Karma President alleged that Hajia4Reall provided information to US authorities after her 2022 arrest, a development that set off a chain reaction that eventually led to Abu Trica’s apprehension
Ghanaian seer Karma President has stirred controversy on social media after prophesying doom for some popular social media personalities after Abu Trica’s arrest.
The Snapchat influencer and wealthy socialite was arrested by a joint operation between the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and several Ghanaian security agencies on December 11, 2025.
He faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification, and faces up to 20 years in prison.
His arrest followed the similar approach of other Ghanaians for similar crimes, including Kofi Boat and Dada Joe Remix.
Karma President prophesies about more FBI arrests
In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on TikTok on December 16, 2025, controversial seer, Karma President, said there were more arrests coming in the coming months.
He named other popular figures in the Ghanaian entertainment industry who were next to be arrested.
Karma President said socialite and musician, Hajia4Reall, gave up some of those being arrested after US authorities nabbed her during a trip to the United Kingdom in 2022.
Hajia4Reall was jailed for a year on similar romance fraud charges and was released in 2025.
He said that after Hajia4reall’s alleged intel led to the arrest of Dada Joe and Kofi Boat, they had also exposed some of their associates, leading to Abu Trica’s arrest.
The TikTok video of Karma President speaking is below.
