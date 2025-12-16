Jordan Ayew’s choices for the FIFA Best Men’s Player of the Year award have been revealed following Ousmane Dembele’s success as the overall winner

As captain of the Black Stars, Ayew was among those entrusted with casting a vote for the world’s best men’s player

Dembele emerged on top ahead of Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe to claim the prestigious honour at the ceremony in Doha, Qatar

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghana captain Jordan Ayew's voting choices for the 2025 FIFA Best Men’s Player award have emerged, following Ousmane Dembele’s triumph on December 16, 2025.

The prestigious ceremony was held on Tuesday evening in Doha, Qatar, where Dembele emerged the winner ahead of Barcelona teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and his France teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Jordan Ayew's FIFA Best Men’s Player vote has emerged. Photos by Visionhaus and Mohamed Farag - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

The Paris Saint-Germain star was rewarded for a glittering campaign that saw him help his club sweep four major trophies during the 2024/25 season, including their long-awaited UEFA Champions League crown.

Once the results were confirmed, FIFA released the detailed voting breakdown from captains, coaches, and journalists.

Among those votes was the submission from Ayew, who leads the Black Stars and currently plays his club football with Leicester City in the English Championship.

Jordan Ayew's FIFA Best Awards vote revealed

Ayew’s ballot quickly stood out from the list of captains.

The 34-year-old forward placed Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer as his top choice. He then selected Mbappe in second position, while Dembele was ranked third on his list.

The order raised eyebrows, especially when considering Dembele’s dominance across club competitions and his decisive influence in Europe.

Many observers questioned how Dembele, who finished the season with 51 goal contributions in 53 matches, per Transfermarkt, could trail both Palmer and Mbappe in Ayew’s assessment.

Still, the Ghana captain’s preference did little to alter the overall outcome, as Dembele comfortably accumulated enough points to clinch the honour.

With that victory, the former Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund attacker became the first French player to lift the award since it was rebranded in 2016.

How the FIFA Best voting system works

The Best Men’s Player award is decided through a structured points system.

Each voter submits a top-three ranking in the category. A first-place vote carries five points, a second-place vote earns three points, while third place is worth one point.

These totals are then combined to determine the final standings.

The voting body is made up of national team head coaches, team captains, selected media representatives, and, in some categories, fans from around the world.

This blend is designed to balance expert opinion with a global perspective.

Jordan Ayew in action for Leicester City in their 3-1 triumph over Ipswich Town in the English Championship on December 13, 2025. Photo by David Rogers.

Source: Getty Images

Away from the awards conversation, Ayew, who recently scored a Panenka penalty against Bristol City, remains focused on his club duties. He recently scored his fourth league goal of the season against Ipswich Town and hopes to maintain that momentum.

Leicester City face Queens Park Rangers on December 20, host Watford six days later, and round off the year with a home clash against Derby, as the Ghana captain looks to finish 2025 on a high note.

Ayew reacts to Fatawu's sensational goal

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh covered Jordan Ayew’s honest reaction to Abdul Fatawu Issahaku’s sensational long-range goal in the English Championship.

Fatawu’s audacious effort left teammates, fans, and pundits in awe, standing out as a defining moment in Leicester City’s victory over Ipswich.

Source: YEN.com.gh