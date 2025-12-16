The Minority in Parliament has called on President John Dramani Mahama to reshuffle his ministers over what they perceive as poor accountability

This demand was made after two ministers failed to appear before Parliament to answer questions about their sectors

Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh expressed frustration over unanswered questions on the Order Paper

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Minority in Parliament has urged President John Dramani Mahama to reshuffle his ministers.

This follows the failure of the Minister of State in charge of Public Sector Reforms, Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba, and the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, to appear before Parliament to respond to questions relating to their sectors.

Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annor-Dompreh, urges President John Mahama to reshuffle his ministers. Photo credit: Frank Annor-Dompreh & John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, December 16, 2026, the Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, expressed his displeasure over the Ministers of State's inability to honour their responsibilities to the legislature.

According to a Citinewsroom report, the Minority Chief Whip said some of the questions filed for the Minister of State in charge of Public Sector Reforms to answer have remained on the Order Paper for an extended period.

“These are questions for the minister in charge of public sector reforms. It has been on the Order Paper for a very long time. So, we have to take these questions, because we are rising on Friday. Otherwise, it is going to be a problem,” he said.

Annor-Dompreh also reportedly expressed the same complaint about the Food and Agric Minister.

He stated that while the minister had officially informed Parliament of his unavailability, arrangements should have been made for his deputy, John Dumelo, to appear.

“Besides, the minister for agriculture just wrote to us that he cannot come. He has been a very beautiful person, but his deputy must be here,” Annoh-Dompreh added.

The Minority Chief Whip, who doubles as the MP for Nsawam/Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region,further suggested that members of the Majority caucus who are willing and ready to serve should be given the opportunity.

He consequently called on President Mahama to take note of the developments in Parliament and reshuffle his ministers.

“The president must be watching; the first reshuffle must happen,” he said.

Mahama appointees under fire

Meanwhile, renowned Ghanaian journalist, Kwesi Pratt Junior, has expressed concern with the posturing of some of President John Mahama's appointees ahead of the National Democratic Congress flagbearer race.

Speaking on Metro TV, he expressed concerns that some appointees were more concerned with the succession of Mahama.

Pratt further called on the President of Ghana to sack such appointees.

"There are a few people who are making statements that suggest they may be interested. My prescription has been clear and public."

"I've said that the president should sack those in his administration who have begun misbehaving because what they are doing actually amounts to misbehaviour."

NDC Deputy General Secretary, Mustapha Gbande, threatens to reclaim the Nsawam Adoagyiri seat from NPP's Frank Annor-Dompreh. Photo credit: Foyo M Gbande & Frank Annor-Dompreh/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

NDC threatens Annor-Dompreh with by-election

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mustapha Gbande, the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, had vowed to reclaim the Nsawam Adoagyiri parliamentary seat from Frank Annor-Dompreh.

Speaking on UTV, Gbande said that after the Kpandai election rerun, the NDC will shift focus to contesting Annor-Dompreh's seat.

Gbande accused Annor-Dompreh of causing chaos during the 2024 election and reaffirmed the party’s commitment to challenging the results in court.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh