KNUST has postponed the opening of its accommodation application system, leaving many newly admitted students frustrated

The system, initially set to open today, faced delays and technical issues that have fueled online discussions

Students continue to wait as the official date for accessing hostel applications remains unannounced

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has postponed the opening of its accommodation application system, leaving many freshly admitted students frustrated.

Initially, the university had communicated that the system would open today, creating anticipation among eager applicants.

Excitement quickly turned to confusion as students logged in to select their preferred hostels, only to find the portal inaccessible.

Questions spread rapidly online, with some wondering if technical issues were on their end or a broader system problem was at play.

Earlier reports by the popular educational platform, TheVokOfficial on X, had indicated that the accommodation system would open on December 16, 2025, at 1 PM.

Many students had been preparing in advance, eager to secure their spots, only to encounter a closed portal.

Minutes after the expected opening time, TheVokOfficial shared an update noting that the system’s launch had been postponed until further notice.

This sudden change left students in uncertainty, sparking discussions and complaints across social media platforms.

Reasons behind the delay revealed online

While the university has not officially explained the reason for the postponement, some students online hinted at technical difficulties. One user wrote:

"This year, you guys have been disgracing the school. A lot of channels are created, everyone shares updates anyhow, and the IT system keeps shaking with on-and-off updates on the admission portal. Even you, VOK, post something and later say it’s not official."

Read the X details below.

The official date for opening the accommodation system has yet to be communicated, leaving many students anxious and awaiting further instructions.

Meanwhile, newly admitted students are still expected to officially report to school on Tuesday, January 18, 2026.

Reactions to KNUST's accommodation opening postponement

YEN.com.gh compiled several notable reactions from students and social media users responding to the news:

@bitchassniggerf commented:

"Science and Technology twasini made me fall fixing my Starlink for proper connection. My lawyers will be in touch."

@calming_king_ wrote:

"Big school like KNUST having server problems."

@boachie_wanney added:

"Technology school paaa."

@destiny_unl shared:

"So you waste wanna time k3k3 as3m oh."

@asumadu_patrick added:

"At this point the KNUST administration naa should come out with dates and deadlines."

@Engmannnii added:

"Wei."

@EwudzieArkoh wrote:

"Words can’t explain what you have done."

@real65874 shared:

"Y’all just wanted us to pay the fees, f off!!"

@dhanny_whest wrote:

"See how u make ataya."

