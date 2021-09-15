An aggrieved customer of Menzgold has called on President Akufo-Addo to intervene and help them retrieve their funds from the defunct gold dealership company

According to him, despite several pleas, nothing has been done about their numerous requests

He added that, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, was not helping matters, as he described those who invested with Menzgold as greedy people

Accra - The fate of Menzgold customers seem to be hanging by a thin line as to whether they would be paid the deposits they lost.

Years back, Menzgold ran into some issues with the Securities and Exchange Commission which led to the former's activities being halted.

As a result, customers of the gold firm have had their monies locked up and have tried using various avenues to seek redress and have their funds returned to them.

Nana Addo please intervene for Menzgold customers - Aggrieved customer cries Photo credit: NAM1, Akufo-Addo, YEN.com.gh (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Speaking to the media after a brief media engagement at the press center, an aggrieved customer of the defunct gold firm, called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to come to their aid.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

According to him, they have made several calls and pleas to the presidency to intervene and help them get back their deposits.

He said despite the pleas, nothing is being done about it and day in day out, people are losing their lives due to the hardship they found themselves in.

The customer, who was clearly angry, said the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta was not helping matters as he described those who saved with Menzgold as greedy people.

The video captured by YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions on Facebook;

Isaac Bossman asked if the president advised them to invest with Menzgold.

Did the president advised you, people, to invest in Menzgold. You think managing the economy is easy.

Kelly West believes the government is shielding NAM1.

It's so sad. They're shielding NAM1

Richmond Pooho thought the menzgold issue had been settled.

Ha... I thought we had settled this matter.

Ķøjø Đrïpğøđ said Akufo-Addo cannot be referred to as a president if he cannot intervene.

President who can't intervene for his own people is that one too a president.

Evans Kweku Yeboah said the money has gone to waste.

Sika no ashi burger sika no ashi. Hmm it's sad mmmom buh sika no ashi.

Menzgold owes me -NAM1

Meanwhile, Nana Appiah Mensah, Chief Executive Officer of embattled gold dealership firm, Menzgold, has had a confrontation with a supposed customer of the company.

In a screenshot sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Nana Appiah Mensah, famed as NAM1, told the supposed customer that Menzgold owed him as well after the guy confronted him online for his money.

The young man who claimed to be a customer of the currently defunct dealership, sent a message to NAM1 to demand his money after the CEO of the company wished Ghanaians happy holidays on Founders' Day, August 4, 2021.

Source: Yen.com.gh