Peller's visit to Ghana preceded, a video of him talking about his fallout with Stonebwoy surfaced online

Stonebwoy and the viral sensation from Nigeria had started getting along before Shatta Wale's invitation

Stonebwoy's PRO, Vida Adutwum has spoken about the issue for the first time as the rumours gain ground

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has reportedly unfollowed Peller. His PRO Vida Adutwum has spoken on the issue which is rumoured to have begun because of Shatta Wale.

Stonebwoy's PRO speaks about the rumoured fallout with Peller. Photo source: ShattaWale, Peller, Stonebwoy

Source: Facebook

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have had a long-standing feud spanning over two decades.

Over the years, the feud had transcended beyond the two artistes to their affiliations.

Recently, Stonebwoy's former manager Blak Cedi received significant backlash for helping Shatta Wale with his concert in Jamaica with Vybz Kartel.

It's unclear what caused Stonebwoy to unfollow Peller.

The Afro-dancehall attempted to fly Peller from Nigeria to London for his concert at the Sheperd's Bush Empire which happened on March 8.

Shortly after the show, Peller hinted at his plan to visit Ghana and see Shatta Wale. The news went rife that Stonebwoy unfollowed Peller because of that.

Unlike Shatta Wale's whose TikTok gives public users access to check his follower list, Stonebwoy's account is the opposite even though Peller was captured in a video lamenting about Stonebwoy's decision.

According to Stonebwoy's PRO, the musician's account is run by multiple people and she would not be able to tell what exactly caused the issue.

Speaking on Onua FM, the show host asked whether executives close to Stonebwoy could post without prompting him. The new PRO said,

As and when the artiste of the team wants to have certain relations with a certain personality, we can choose to follow or unfollow the person, it has nothing to do with another artiste.

Peller begs Shatta Wale for Kumasi trip

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Peller in his interaction with Shatta Wale had beseeched him to take him to Kumasi.

A fan told In a clip culled from Shatta Wale's live interaction with the Nigerian sensation, Peller asked to be taken to Kumasi, which is about six hours from Accra by road.

The SM boss giggled at the feasibility of Peller's plans for Kumasi considering his brief stint in Ghana. However, he gave in after the content creator insisted on meeting his own fans in the region.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh