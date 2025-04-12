Prodigal and Zeal of VIP fame in a video shared on TikTok were spotted on the streets of Nima, and many Ghanaians were excited to see them

The group has been out of the limelight with the split of multiple members, notably Promzy, who now resides overseas

In the video, Prodigal and Zeal stood by the roadside, having a chit-chat. Folks who watched the video wished the music icons would reunite

Prodigal and Zeal, two members of the legendary Ghanaian music group, VIP, have been seen together in a new video that has gone viral on TikTok.

The two were spotted standing by the roadside in Nima, the same community where the group began its journey in the early 1990s. In the short clip, they were seen having a casual chat.

The video has stirred excitement among fans who said they missed seeing VIP together. Many people who watched the video shared their hopes of a possible reunion.

VIP, which originally included Abdul Hamidu Ibrahim (Lazzy/Zeal), Emmanuel Ababio (Promzy), and Joseph Nana Ofori (Prodigal), was one of the most influential groups in Ghana’s hiplife music scene. They started in Nima and rose to national fame, helping to shape the sound of hiplife in the country.

Over time, the group experienced several changes. One of the most notable was the departure of Promzy in 2013. His absence was first noticed when the cover art for a song showed Zeal, Prodigal, and Nigerian artiste Terry G instead of the usual trio.

Reports later confirmed that Promzy had requested to leave the group multiple times before the decision was finalized. The group’s then-manager confirmed that Promzy wanted to pursue solo projects.

After Promzy’s exit, the group welcomed hiplife pioneer Reggie Rockstone and changed its name to VVIP. Together with Prodigal and Zeal, they continued to release music and perform, though some fans still missed the original lineup.

Ghanaians celebrate VIP

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

natureworks4123 commented:

"Try listening to VIP's "Obaa Sweetie" n tell me if any of these current musicians comes near Much Love Legends."

Believe It Or Not said:

"Promzy left for America and later came back to make a track with some underground artists but it didn't hit. The track's name "Chi kin zango Muke."

nashking2017 commented:

"The gentleman sitting down get money pass his home at tse addo is a palace... LOWKEY VVIP."

Archibald Gyasi said:

"Prodigal looks young paaa ooo. Awwww, this guy made our day in secondary school."

natureworks4123 wrote:

