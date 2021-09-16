Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy has got Nigerians talking again about his love situation with Rihanna

The music star shared a photo with the American businesswoman on social media, showing they attended the MET Gala together

Don Jazzy stated that he and Rihanna were cold as he was spotted in ASAP Rocky's multicoloured quilt cape

It doesn't look like Nigerian music mogul Don Jazzy's love for US singer and businesswoman Rihanna will die anytime soon. The fact that Rihanna is in a relationship with her colleague ASAP Rocky does not discourage the Nigerian music producer.

Don Jazzy got his fans and followers laughing recently when he took to his Instagram page to share a photo with Rihanna.

Don Jazzy shares a photoshop picture of him with Rihanna. Photos: @donjazzy, @soxa.production

Don Jazzy shares a photo with Rihanna

Don Jazzy's post showed that the photo was from the recently-concluded MET Gala that saw many international celebrities in attendance.

Rihanna and her boyfriend ASAP were also at the event. The businesswoman was donned in a stunning Balenciaga overcoat and matching hat. Rihanna had a silver necklace on as she posed on the red carpet.

The singer was spotted with her man ASAP who had a multicoloured quilt cape. The couple also took photos together on the red carpet.

In the photo Don Jazzy shared, the Nigerian singer cropped out ASAP and photoshopped himself beside Rihanna. However, he was dressed in ASAP's cape.

Nigerians react to Don Jazzy's post

ushbebecomedian:

"True love never gets cold."

mimianocutemum_02:

"The picture fine paa love is beautiful. It’s a cold world. You dey market sha."

muna_chimsooo:

"Donjazzy zukwanuike. Your dreams will come to pass."

__.yeeshah.__:

"My best couple rn."

lee_minaj_:

"ahhh you still dey crush on Rihanna."

kaayc21:

"Haha this man."

penipaul4:

"This wan weak me."

Don Jazzy vibes with contestants of Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria

Don Jazzy shared a fun video of the moment he sang and danced with the pretty ladies.

The young girls were captured on video as they grooved and whined their waists to a popular hit song, Bloody Samaritan, by Ayra Starr.

In the one-minute clip, the ladies were seen gathering around Don Jazzy after they noticed him recording. The ladies were full of smiles and laughter as they danced and shook their waists.

