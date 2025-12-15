One person has been confirmed dead following a bee attack on supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Kpandai District after a campaign programme.

Citi News reported that the deceased in the December 14 incident was a chief, who was riding a motorbike when he was attacked.

The attack occurred shortly after the party concluded its campaign activities.

Some residents have attributed the incident to spiritual causes, describing it as a curse.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

The incident comes amid heightened political activity in Kpandai, where the Electoral Commission has scheduled a parliamentary election rerun for Tuesday, December 30, 2025.

The rerun follows a High Court ruling that annulled the results of the 2024 parliamentary election due to irregularities in the collation process.

The contest is expected to feature the same candidates who contested the 2024 polls, with both the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) intensifying their campaigns in the constituency as the rerun date approaches.

Source: YEN.com.gh