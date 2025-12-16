Ghanaian gospel musician Evangelist Diana Asamoah has inspired many brides with her latest kente gown

The minister of God and role model for the youth turned heads with her makeup makeover in a viral video on Instagram

Some social media have applauded Diana Asamoah's creative team, including Barima Makeup Artistry and Quophi Akotuah

Ghanaian gospel musician Evangelist Diana Asamoah has wowed many with her makeup makeover.

The gospel musician travelled to the Ashanti Region to get her makeup done by the famous Barima Makeup Artist.

Diana Asamoah looks elegant in a kente gown for her latest photoshoot.

Diana Asamoah shows skin in kente gown

Ghanaian style influencer Diana Asamoah has yet again impressed many with her stylish kente outfit for her photoshoot on December 16, 2025.

The evangelist looked exquisite in a colourful, corseted kente gown which clung to her perfect body. The fashion designer craftily used black beads to design the halter-neck neckline and tasselled off-shoulder sleeves.

The woman of God looked a decade younger than her age as she wore a short coiled frontal lace hairstyle which fell perfectly on her shoulders.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah wore heavy makeup with perfectly defined eyebrows, blush to highlight her facial features, and finally, red lipstick to make her glow.

She modelled elegantly for an outdoor shoot in a viral video that has sparked debate online.

Ghanaians react to Diana Asamoah's new look

Some social media users have admired Diana Asamoah's flawless beauty after Barima Makeup Artistry posted the video on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Obaapa Annette Osei Kwakye stated:

"She can’t breathe ooooooo."

Rachael Kwame stated:

"Pull your hands together for Jesus."

Amankwah Brobbey Gordon commented:

"Low key low key she fine ooo."

Opoku Eric stated:

"My mom, I don't support this, please, check Ezekiel:16, maybe I don't understand."

Naomi Otoo stated:

"Kevin Taylor’s heart beat."

Lena Attipoe commented:

"Her designer and makeup plug are doing their best for her before oh."

Monica Nartey commented:

"The fashion designer did a great job."

Sandra Owusua Hammond reacted:·

"Slaying for Christ."

Diana Asamoah looks gorgeous in her makeup makeover video.

Diana Asamoah slays in a pleated dress

Evangelist Diana Asamoah stepped out stylishly in a short-sleeved ruffled dress for her photoshoot in June 2025.

The outspoken social media personality looked like a beauty goddess in a glamorous, colourful pleated dress as she modelled in designer high heels.

She opted for a simple side-parted hairstyle to place the attention on her fabulous outfit.

Diana Asamoah celebrates her birthday

Evangelist Diana Asamoah introduced a classy new sleeveless dress on her timeline for her birthday shoot.

The famous fashion influencer was photographed rocking a shiny thigh-high dress which showed off her fine legs.

The gospel singer looked splendid in an expensive frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup as she posed at different angles for the cameras.

Lil Win blasts Diana Asamoah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win expressed his annoyance at Diana Asamoah and Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah's constant teasing.

The Kumawood actor, who is a fervent devotee of the religious leader, furiously demanded that Dr Kwaku Oteng intervene.

He pointed out that if the station did not act swiftly to chastise Diana Asamoah, things might go awry.

Source: YEN.com.gh