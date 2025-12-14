Congolese footballer Katenga Come Juslin has reportedly gone missing in Ghana, triggering widespread concern

News of his disappearance comes just two months after tragic incidents involving young Senegalese players in Ghana, with one other player reportedly passing away during that period

The latest report has intensified calls for urgent action, with many urging the authorities to locate Juslin and ensure his safety

A CAF-accredited sports journalist has called on stakeholders to take proactive measures to avert situations of this kind

An uneasy cloud hangs over Ghana’s football space following reports that Congolese player Katenga Come Juslin has gone missing after arriving in the country earlier this year.

The disturbing development has triggered widespread concern among football stakeholders and fans, with growing calls for swift intervention from authorities to establish the whereabouts of the young footballer.

Katenga Come Juslin is missing after arriving in Ghana in April 2025. Photo credit: @Listo_Mens/X.

Source: Twitter

Congolese footballer reported missing in Ghana

According to Angel FM sports journalist Listowel Mensah, who first disclosed the story, Juslin has not been reachable since April 2025. Attempts by friends and associates to contact him have reportedly failed for several months.

Listowel explained that the player was allegedly brought into Ghana by an individual claiming to be an agent.

The promise, according to the report, was a potential move to former Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions FC.

Juslin arrived in Ghana on April 10, 2025. Since then, communication with him has gone completely silent.

The uncertainty surrounding his situation has unsettled many within the football fraternity, especially as similar incidents have surfaced in recent times.

Fans demand answers as fears grow

As news of the disappearance spread, concerned Ghanaians took to social media to demand answers and action.

@Bra_mesurommaa urged:

“Ghana police need to start looking into these issues.”

@Loadedlow_38 added:

“It's because our country has become a safe heaven for criminals. Ghana looks easy to enter freely.”

@talk2desage lamented:

“This thing is becoming unbecoming nowadays.”

Others expressed fear mixed with speculation. @SpearzCrew wrote:

“Hmmm. I pray he's somewhere hustling. If not, den wanna other brothers are at it again. Just that I can't prove it.”

@TheAwesomeInc1 raised broader concerns, asking:

“But how come things like these are happening? How are these guys leaving their home countries without proper research? How are these perpetrators walking free in the system? EOCO”

As of publication, neither the Ghana Football Association (GFA) nor the Ghana Police Service has issued an official statement regarding the matter.

The Ghana Police Service is set to begin investigations. Photo by Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

Kidnap and ransom killing bedevil Ghana

The anxiety is heightened by recent history. This marks the third reported case of a foreign footballer going missing in Ghana within three months.

Senegalese player Alassane Diallo reportedly disappeared in October, with his family last hearing from him on October 18, 2025.

Journalist Sané Malang stated that Diallo travelled to Ghana in July to join the Njaccaar Sports Centre.

His case surfaced around the same period as Cheick Toure, who was reportedly killed in Ghana following a failed ransom attempt.

Stakeholders must be proactive

“This is very concerning, to say the least,” Fitman Jaara of Daily Guide Network and Focus FM told YEN.com.gh.

“In this year alone, we have reported three such cases. These are only the ones that made the news, and one can imagine how many others have gone unreported. It is about time stakeholders take proactive measures to prevent situations like this, it risks painting Ghana in a bad light internationally.

“As investigations are called for, many continue to hope for positive news, while urging greater cooperation and accountability to protect vulnerable players seeking opportunities abroad.”

