Retired Ghanaian boxer, Braimah Isaac Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku, has questioned veteran broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah over his unceremonious exit from GHOne TV in 2021.

In 2020, EIB Network, the owners of GHOne TV, announced the former WBO Africa Light Heavyweight champion as the host of his own show dubbed Bukom Banku Live.

Bukom Banku signed the contract in May with the management of the TV station, popping Champagne to celebrate their new working relationship with the popular personality, who is well-known in Ghana as a seasoned entertainer.

However, the retired boxer's show was cancelled after a few months of airing on national television.

Bukom Banku questions Nana Aba Anamoah

In a TikTok video he shared on Sunday, December 14, 2025, Bukom Banku questioned why Nana Aba, whom he described as his "mother", did not call and criticise him in private before publicly announcing his departure from GHOne TV.

He appealed to the veteran media broadcaster to explain why he was dismissed from the Accra-based TV station in 2020. He claimed to have received an invitation for an interview at GHOne TV, but was hesitant to go due to the past incident.

Bukom Banku noted that he was demanding answers, not out of malice, but because he wanted Ghanaians to know the truth and judge the matter.

He said:

"Nana Aba Anamoah, everybody in Ghana, including the president, knows that you are my mother. Nana Aba, you worked with me. It was because of you that I worked with GHOne."

"So if I did something wrong, you should have called me to the room and questioned whatever I did because you are my mother, but you came out publicly. They have called me for an interview at GHOne, but I don't want to go."

"Nana Aba, you are my mother, and I respect you. I want to know what I did for you to sack me from GHOne. I beg you. Tell me, and let me beg you. I don't have any bad intentions. I want Ghanaians to hear this matter and make judgment."

The TikTok video of Bukom Banku questioning Nana Aba Anamoah about his dismissal from GHOne TV is below:

Why was Bukom Banku's show cancelled?

In a press statement released on Facebook on December 31, 2020, the management of GHOne TV, with Nana Aba Anamoah as its then General Manager, announced that Bukom Banku's show would no longer be televised on their TV station in 2021.

They praised the retired boxer's show for gaining a massive following and impacting various slum communities in Ghana.

The statement read:

"Bukom Banku and management of GHOne TV wish to express our sincerest gratitude to cherished viewers and sponsors of the Bukom Banku Live show and the general public."

"The show will not be returning to your screens this January, having served the purpose for which it was created during the political campaign season."

"In its short life span, the show built an ardent following and made a considerable impact in a number of slum communities. We are grateful for the show of love and support. Watch out for a blockbuster. Season's greetings."

Following his exit from GHOne TV, Bukom Banku initially explained that he had signed the contract with GHOne TV for a period of four months.

He stated that his four-month contract ended in December 2020 and that it was not renewed because the show had served its purpose.

However, in an interview with gospel singer Empress Gifty on UTV's U Cook Live show in October 2025, he stated that he was sacked from GHOne TV, with his show cancelled because of his skin-bleaching habits.

The Facebook post of GHOne TV's press release on Bukom Banku's show cancellation is below:

