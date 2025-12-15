The former MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has slammedi his main rival in the NPP flagbear race slated for January 31, 2026

He said the former Vice President is the one behind all the insults against him by some leading members of the party

Kennedy Agyapong, who is campaigning to be elected as the NPP's flagbearer, made this remarks in an interview with UTV

Flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong, has jabbed his main opponent in the presidential primary, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Speaking to UTV on Monday, December 15, 2025, as part of his campaign activities, Kennedy Agyapong said Dr Bawumia, who is Ghana's immediate past Vice President, does not exits in his life.

Kennedy Agyapong jabs Dr Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the NPP flagbearer race. Photo credit: Kennedy O, Agyapong & Dr Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook.

Kennedy Agyapong, a the former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, made these remarks when he was asked if he harbours any hatred for Dr Bawumia

"I don't care about him. In my life, he doesn't exist because, if he exist, I would have committed a crime. That's how I see myself," he said.

The experienced politician and businessman also slammed the former vice president for emboldening his supporters, including the Bono regional chairman of the NPP, Kwame Baffoe, also known as Abronye DC, to insult him.

"He;s the one behind all the things Abronye and the rest were doing against me. I just don't want to say anything. He [Bawumia] is the one behind all the insults against me. One day, there was an incident at President Akufo-Addo's house. I mentioned a certian man's name, no one was there, however, when we left there, they posted about it the next day," he added.

Kennedy Agyapong cautions against election rigging

Meanwhile, Kennedy Agyapong has sent a strong warning to the leadership of the NPP ahead of the flagbearer race, scheduled for January 31, 2026.

He claimed some members of the party are conniving with officers of the Electoral Commission (EC) to rig the presidential primary for Dr Bawumia.

He consequently vowed to resist any attempt to rig the forthcoming election, adding that any attempt to use the party's internal security to intimidate his people will be fiercely countered.

"I believe in the structures, but I know of the last minute meetings they gave held with officers of the EC. They are planning to used party security to beat my people, but OI promise them, they will run on that day," he vowed.

When asked if he would campaign for Bawumia in the event that he loses the flagbearer election, Kennedy Agyapong said he campaigned for him in 2024 after the November 2023 presidential primary.

"The last time, didn't I campaign for him? After the election, he could even call to say thank you. They rather insulted me. Theywere insulting me," he added.

Ghanaians react to Kennedy Agyapong's claims

Some Ghanaians on social media who came across the video excerpt of Kennedy Agyapong's interview with UTV took to the comment section to share their views.

@Fauzan Shamsudeen said:

"When asked about Naa Torshie he said " mentiea social media"...its sums it all."

@Alfred Ebo Dada Essel also said:

"If you stay focused and not listen to news how did you know you've been insulted?"

@Adama Waahu Issah commented:

"Abochi has seen that he's chopping third."

Sarah Adwoa Safo, the former MP for Dome-Kwabenya, cautions NPP delegates against voting for Kennedy Agyapong. Photo credit: Sarah Adwoa Safo & Kennedy O. Agyapong/Facebook.

Adwoa Safo kicks against Kennedy Agyapong candidacy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarah Adwoa Safo, the former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, had kicked against Kennedy Agyapong's candidacy in the NPP flagbearer race.

Speaking to NPP delegates, she said the presidential aspirant has a bad history of using intemperate language on women, including herself.

Adwoa Safo consequently urged NPP delegates to reject Kennedy Agyapong in the party's flagbearer race.

