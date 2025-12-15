Social media has been alive with reactions after a guy openly criticised the government’s cooperation in Abu Trica’s arrest

Expressing his beliefs online, he questioned the government’s role in the arrest, insisting the socialite committed no known offence within Ghana’s borders

Netizens shared sharply divided opinions over the arrest and the state’s involvement, with debates unfolding over justice, sovereignty, and responsibility

Across digital platforms, emotions ran high as Ghanaian youth openly shared their views following the arrest of popular socialite Abu Trica.

Some Ghanaian youths react strongly to the government’s role in the arrest of Abu Trica. Image credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook, abu.trica140/TikTok

Conversations quickly shifted from the arrest itself to the government’s role in the unfolding events.

Known in private life as Frederick Kumi, also referred to as Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, Abu Trica was arrested in connection with an alleged $8 million romance scam.

The operation was carried out by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in collaboration with Ghana’s Cyber Security Authority, an agency under the Ministry of Communications.

Government collaboration sparks public debate online

Public concern deepened after it emerged that Ghanaian authorities worked alongside US officials during the arrest.

Many young Ghanaians questioned whether such cooperation was justified, especially when the alleged offence was not committed on Ghanaian soil.

Following an announcement posted on X by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on December 12, 2025, reactions poured into the comment section.

One user, @bigga_donny, strongly criticised the government’s decision, arguing that Abu Trica was not a criminal under Ghanaian law and therefore did not deserve such treatment.

Abu Trica's last public appearance before his arrest on Thursday, December 11, 2025, surfaces. Photo source: Abu Trica, Nom Trendz Source: Facebook

According to him, the current administration had failed to protect its citizens, drawing comparisons with the previous government. In his words:

“This is wrong. If you can’t show he scammed a Ghanaian, he’s not a criminal. Our government is failing to protect its own people. Nana Akufo-Addo struggled with the economy but protected Ghanaians. These boys weren’t criminals here; it’s the US making the claims.”

At the time of reporting, the post had attracted over 6,000 views and 36 comments, reflecting growing public interest.

Reactions to government's role in Abu-Trica's arrest

As discussions intensified, opinions became sharply divided. Some users defended the arrest, insisting accountability should not be selective, while others accused leaders of placing foreign interests above citizens.

@GeorgeKwofie20 wrote:

“People must answer for their actions. Just because it didn’t happen here doesn’t mean he should walk free. Let’s leave politics out of this.”

@Kobbystone_1 added:

“Criminals have no place in society. Scamming vulnerable people is wrong anywhere. Stop justifying crimes.”

@IMghanaba commented briefly:

“Bra nie… lol.”

@blackout_gee shared:

“FBI should take you away. You don’t belong here.”

@XaviDaniel2 added:

“You see.”

@Manassehgizmo13 wrote:

“African leaders will do anything for money. Then some people come online trying to justify nonsense. SMH.”

@batman__iv remarked:

“This guy is clearly rage-baiting. If not, he needs a serious evaluation.”

@dreamzamoako shared:

“I keep asking myself—if an American wrongs a Ghanaian, will they bring him here to face punishment?”

@DonShatta4ever wrote:

“Lame! You and Nana Addo can stay there. Criminals.”

