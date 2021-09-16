Daniel Duncan Williams, the last born son of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, has braided his hair as a new hairstyle

Daniel says he is a proud black man and has been yearning to rock such a hairstlye

His father has approved of the new hairstyle and said it is cool

The last-born son of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, Daniel has gone for a new hairstyle.

Daniel’s hair has been braided like a female’s, while the side of his hair has been cut low.

He shared the video to his social media and indicated in the caption that he is a proud black man who has always wanted to get in touch with his root.

A collage of Duncan-Williams and Daniel. Photo credit: @deewillslive/instagram

Daniel added that now, more than ever, he is going to do things that makes him the proud man he is, including getting his hair done in this way.

Many people who reacted to the new hairstyle commented that Daniel was looking good.

Perhaps, Daniel’s biggest compliment came from his father, the archbishop himself.

According to him, his father saw the hairstyle and commented that it looked so good.

See some of the other comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

sheree.lovee: “You look nice.”

badboy_chucky1: “U looking.”

augustineappiah4: “Damn you look good bruvh.”

rainerlove: “Dope.”

j_c_obeng: “That's lit.”

thebellaruby: “Look at you.”

ben_boateng_official: “Looking good.”

mhyzz.brown: “Cute.”

kwameadugh: “Lions will remain lions. Great Men will always be. Kings will forever be kings. Remain shining bro.”

