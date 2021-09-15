Daniel Duncan-Williams has thrilled his fans to some beautiful dance moves in a new video

He was dancing in his bedroom and looked very excited

Daniel is a secular musician even though his father is an archbishop

The last born son of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Daniel, has shook social media with his dance moves in a new video.

An excited Daniel is seen dancing in his room and shaking his body aggressively in doing so.

It is clear that he was enjoying himself as he kept bending down and going up in dancing to a secular South African song.

A collage of Daniel and his father. Photo credit: @deewillislive/Instagram

Many may be surprised to see Daniel in this mood as a son of an Archbishop. It is expected of him to behave in a ‘holy’ manner and perhaps dance to only Christian songs.

Dancing in previous video

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Daniel has put up such a behaviour on social media.

In that video published by YEN.com.gh, Daniel was in the company of his friend.

The kind of music he was dancing to, and his moves sparked a debate among his fans with some wondering if Daniel was indeed the son of a man who claims to be God’s servant.

He also trended for ‘turning’ Bloombar upside down with his dance moves in an earlier video published by YEN.com.gh.

Daniel’s controversies

Daniel Williams’ son has most been in the news for controversial reasons. As published earlier by YEN.com.gh, Daniel himself leaked videos of himself 'doing it’ with four different women.

In one of the videos, he was without clothes with two of the women in a pool, having fun. In the other video, Daniel was with another woman whom he promised to do anything for.

He also shocked many people when he released photos and videos of him smoking in public.

Proposing to Gyakie

In a related news, Daniel has professed love for rising musician Gyakie.

The pastor's son went gaga over one of Gyakie's photos and posted on his Twitter timeline while professing his love to her.

He wrote that Gyakie should come over and take his heart because it all belongs to her.

