19-year-old David Aguilar has made history after building the worlds first fully functioning robotic arm from Lego blocks

The talented young man was born with Poland Syndrome, causing some defects to his right arm

Today, the brainy young man continues to pursue his studies in bio-engineering and hopes to help others just like him

David Aguilar is the Spanish teenager who can build anything with Lego. The talented young man has made history by creating the world’s first working robotic prosthetic arm using only the colourful building materials.

David Aguilar is a 19-Year-Old amputee who built a prosthetic arm using only LEGO blocks. Images: @handsolo99/Twitter

“I can do push ups with this thing. It’s quite strong,” said the 19-year-old.

Born with the Poland Syndrome birth defect, Aguilar has shared how he built himself a prosthetic right arm from LEGO bricks back in 2019 and 2018. As his right arm never fully developed and he has some difficulty it, the passionate engineer has been working on the concept ever since he was 9-years-old, You Magazine reports.

Today, Aguilar is well-known for building with LEGO bricks, being a 2017 Guinness World record holder and the 2020 LEGO Masters France winner, Brick Fanatics reports.

The brainy young man has been studying bio-engineering at the International University of Catalonia and hopes to use his passion to help others one day.

