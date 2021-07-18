Ghana's Strongest winner Shaka Zulu has visited E&P boss Ibrahim Mahama

Shaka Zulu visited to present the title he won about two weeks ago to Ibrahim Mahama

Photos from the visit have popped up on social media

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghana's Strongest winner Shaka Zulu, known in private life as Damian Smith, has paid a courtesy call on businessman Ibrahim Mahama.

Shaka Zulu visited the office of Ibrahim Mahama to present his title belt to the Engineers and Planners (E&P) boss.

The champion shared photos of his visit to Ibrahim Mahama on his Instagram page. The first photo had Shaka Zulu standing with Mahama while they both held the belt.

Shaka Zulu has called on Ibrahim Mahama Photo source: @Shakazulu_2017

Source: Instagram

Captioning the photo, Shaka Zulu expressed gratitude to Ibrahim Mahama for mentoring and believing in him.

"Big thanks and much appreciation to my mentor. You’ve believed in me since day one and I am forever grateful! ✊ @ibrahim_mahama1," he wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In the second photo, Shaka Zulu was seated with Ibrahim and others. In his caption, Shaka Zulu advised other bodybuilders not to allow themselves to be used for violence.

"I will use this platform to inform all athletes in Ghana ..Don’t let politicians use you bcoz of ur body size or what so ever.....And don’t think you got to follow Politicians to make success in life is,a Big (No).......Believe in what u do, I never follow any politician ( Never ) I Worked so hard for whatever I’ve achieved today, Let’s all Stand against that and let’s change the perception of how people in Ghana think of Strongman or Macho man... Thank You," he said.

Shaka Zulu pulls truck to win

Shaka Zulu emerged as the winner of the Champion of Champions edition of Ghana's Strongest about two weeks ago.

Shaka Zulu won at the final held at Eli Beach Resort at Keta in the Volta Region on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Among the many tasks for the final, Shaka Zulu pulled a 46,000 kilogrammes truck head in record time.

He took home a brand new car, cash, and other prizes for his win. He will also be in South Africa to participate in the prestigious Arnold Classics Africa.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news

Source: Yen Ghana