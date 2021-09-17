Cristiano Ronaldo had to hand his jersey to a steward he knocked down with his wayward shot earlier this week

The forward was warming up for Man United's Champions League clash against Young Boys when his effort went off-target

The steward says that she is now a Ronaldo fan after the forward cared for her following the unpleasant incident

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Marisa Nobile went home with Cristiano Ronaldo's shirt in Switzerland after Young Boys deflated Manchester United's ego in their Champions League opening encounter earlier this week.

Both individuals had a close chat moments before the game kicked off after the 36-year-old fired a shot that went off target, only to knock the innocent steward down while on duty.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner wasted no time before jumping barriers just to ensure she was all fine following the unplanned incident.

Marisa Nobile posing with Cristiano Ronaldo's jersey after Man United lost 2-1 to Young Boys in their Champions League game. Photo by FreshFocus/MB Media

Source: UGC

However, unknown to many, both Ronaldo and Marisa are not alien to each other having met during the forward's reign at Real Madrid.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The steward recounts she had an unpleasant encounter with the Portuguese that they exchanged insults in the process. Marisa was quoted by Marca telling Globo Esporte.

What the steward said

"When he played here for Real Madrid, I ended up cursing him. I didn't know who he was. I said: 'The game is over, you keep running here on the field and people don't leave. He continued, and I was already very tired. He sent me to talk to the coach.

"I came back: 'So, is it going to end or not? This is Switzerland, dear!' He told me where to go. I said: 'What a rude guy'. Until yesterday, I didn't like Cristiano Ronaldo."

Marisa insisted that the incident wasn't an act of revenge, adding that she is now a Ronaldo convert according to the Publication.

"It wasn't revenge, no! Don't think it was revenge. He was holding my hand, stroking my face, asking, 'Are you okay, are you okay?' Now I'm a number one Ronaldete!"

Ronaldo scored in the game but his goal ended up a mere consolation after Young Boys scored two second-half goals.

Why Cristiano Ronaldo left Man United light training session

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo had to abandon Manchester United's light training session to attend to the steward he knocked out with a thunderous shot ahead of their Champions League opener against Young Boys.

The 36-year-old was getting ready for the Red Devils' Champions League opening Group F encounter when he fired the shot that went off target and hit one of the stadium's hands.

After realising what he had done, she had to jump a barrier just to attend to the innocent person who was just doing her job before the rocket shot knocked her out.

Source: Yen