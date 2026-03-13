Rebecca Akufo-Addo Celebrates Her 75th Birthday, Akufo-Addo and Family Attend Private Celebration
- Former First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo celebrated her 75th birthday with a private celebration on Thursday, March 12, 2026
- In a video, Nana Akufo-Addo and his family, including his children and grandchildren, shared a heartwarming moment with the celebrant
- The former Ghanaian president's rare public appearance with his family has triggered positive reactions from social media users
Former Ghanaian president Nana Akufo-Addo and his family made a rare public appearance at the birthday celebration of his wife and former First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, on Thursday, March 12, 2026.
On Thursday, March 12, 2026, former First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo celebrated her 75th birthday.
To mark the special milestone, a private birthday celebration event was held at the residence of the former president and his wife in Accra.
Several prominent members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), including Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Bantama constituency MP Francis Asenso-Boakye, and former General Secretary John Boadu, were present at the event.
The venue had beautiful decor and a lighting system with musical performances from a saxophonist.
Nana Akufo-Addo's family celebrates Rebecca's 75th birthday
In a video shared by blogger Ghana Eye at the private birthday party, Nana Akufo-Addo was spotted alongside Rebecca as she cut her big birthday cake in front of the distinguished personalities at the event.
The former President and First Lady were joined by four of their five children, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, Valerie Obaze, Yeboakua Akufo-Addo, and Edwina Dokua Akufo-Addo, who looked gorgeous in their classy outfits after the cake-cutting moment.
Edwina kissed Rebecca on her cheek as she and her sisters gathered with their parents to pose for a group family photo in a heartwarming moment at the party.
Akufo-Addo and Rebecca's grandchildren beamed with smiles as they later joined their parents and grandparents for more group photos.
Footage of the former president with his family at the former First Lady's 75th birthday celebration event stirred reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.
The TikTok video of Nana Akufo-Addo and his family celebrating Rebecca's 75th birthday in a private ceremony is below:
Akufo-Addo and family's public appearance stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:
Alezis commented:
"The way things are going in the group picture, Nana Addo is the only young guy in his immediate family, ooo. Our Nana Addo, we have missed you."
Maybach_P said:
"This man is so blessed. He has more ladies in his house. Long live, Mr President, and may God bless your wife and family, Amen."
Dinchen wrote:
"All-round women. His Excellency, you are blessed."
Bettysarfo remarked:
"Nana Addo, you are blessed. Isn't this a beautiful, happy family? ❤️"
Ceebee commented:
"God has really blessed this family. Indeed, God is good all the time."
Akufo-Addo's granddaughter celebrates her 16th birthday
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akufo-Addo's granddaughter celebrated her 16th birthday on Sunday, March 1, 2026.
Rebecca Rose's mother, Valerie Obaze, shared a video of her daughter's growth with an emotional birthday message.
Akufo-Addo's granddaughter received an outpour of glowing birthday wishes from notable Ghanaian celebrities.
