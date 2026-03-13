Nollywood actor Mofe Duncan has announced the death of his father, Josbert Thomas Kofi Duncan, who passed away at age 94

In a post shared on Wednesday, March 11, the actor mourned the passing of his ‘champion’, but acknowledged he now had an angel to watch over him

Professor Duncan was widely regarded as one of West Africa’s first radiotherapists and the first professor of radiotherapy and oncology in sub-Saharan Africa

Nollywood actor Mofe Duncan has sparked sorrow on social media after announcing the death of his Ghanaian father, Professor Josbert Thomas Kofi Duncan.

In a heartfelt post shared on Facebook on Wednesday, March 11, the actor and television personality said his ‘champion’ had fallen.

The actor shared no details on what led to the death of his father, who was 94.

“And then my Daddy died. My sweet old pops has gone to be with the Lord. My Champion has fallen. THANK YOU, DADDY… TRULY. My heart is broken 💔, but my heart smiles 🥰 cause now I have another angel watching over me 🕊️, and that angel was once my Daddy," he stated.

Who was Mofe Duncan’s father?

Popular Nollywood actor Mofe-Duncan’s father was a pioneering oncologist and radiotherapist who was often described as one of West Africa's first radiotherapists and the first professor of radiotherapy and oncology in sub-Saharan Africa.

He was born on October 2, 1931, and became a fellow at the Royal College of Radiologists of England in 1961. He returned to Nigeria and helped build the country's cancer treatment network, combining clinical work, teaching, and administration. He spent much of his of the Itsekiri ethnic group, including years of service at EKO Hospital in Ikeja, where he trained generations of doctors who became some of the best cancer doctors in the country and sub-region.

Professor Josbert Thomas Kofi Duncan was born to a Ghanaian father and a Nigerian mother of the Itsekiri ethnic group.

"Professor Duncan was a trailblazer in cancer care in West Africa and one of the earliest oncologists and radiotherapists in the region," the St Cyril Cancer Treatment Foundation of Lagos said in a tribute.

"Over the course of a remarkable career spanning several decades, he made extraordinary contributions to oncology, medical education, and the development of cancer treatment services in Nigeria and beyond," it added.

Reactions to Mofe Duncan's father's death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the death of Mofe Duncan's father.

Meggi Ugenyi said:

"Take heart, life is a stage, we play our parts and bow out to the standing ovation of our admirers."

Robel Faithful wrote:

"Condolences to your family 🙏."

Alice Nachisale commented:

"Condolences to you Mofe, and family. May the Lord comfort you."

