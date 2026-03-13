Social critic Amaro Shakur has criticised the NDC government over the ongoing recruitment into security services

According to him, the NDC government's decision to open the recruitment process to the general public through an online system was not the best approach

Shakur argued that the NDC government should have prioritised party loyalists who contributed to the party’s electoral success

Social critic Amaro Shakur has expressed disappointment in the government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the ongoing recruitment into the country’s security services.

According to him, the government’s decision to open the recruitment process to the general public through an online application system was not the best approach.

Amaro Shakur criticises the NDC government over the ongoing security services recruitment process. Photo credit: Amaro Shakur/Facebook, Muntaka Mohammed/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Shakur argued that the government should have taken a cue from previous administrations and ensured that recruitment into the security services was aligned with political considerations, as he claims has been the practice over the years.

He maintained that the NDC should use opportunities within the security services as a way of appreciating loyal party supporters who contributed significantly to the party’s electoral victory.

Explaining his position, Shakur said many party foot soldiers invested their time, money and energy in campaigning for the party and working towards its political success, and therefore deserve to be rewarded with employment opportunities.

He further advised party communicators and supporters who were disappointed after failing the online recruitment tests not to direct their frustration at the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak.

According to him, any policy decision implemented by the minister would likely have been approved by the leadership hierarchy of the party.

Amaro Shakur calls on disappointed party supporters to direct their concerns to the party leadership. Photo credit: Muntaka Mohammed/Facebook

Source: UGC

He therefore suggested that if party supporters are dissatisfied with the recruitment process, responsibility should be placed on the broader leadership of the party rather than on the minister alone.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Footsoldiers hail Shakur for reiterating their concerns

Scores of party footsoldiers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have taken to the comment section to commend Amaro Shakur for rehashing their concerns and to also vent their spleen. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Jack Toronto commented:

"Very unintelligent submission. I thought this guy was progressive with his social criticism. I am stunned by his approach to this particular submission. He is only pained because his brothers didn't pass the recruitment tests."

Owusu Ebenezer207 asked:

"He is complaining about the number of forms sold by the service agencies but does he know how many forms a university sells and the number of people they admit the schools?"

Eie Sifa said:

"Let's stop politicising the security services and recruit competent people into the services. Both the NDC and NPP are to blame for this situation."

Mandela GH shared:

"They should have announced that they needed only 5000 people before releasing the forms. Personally, if I had known that only 5000 people were going to be recruited into the various services, I wouldn't have applied."

Akosuah commented:

"All these people talking are pained because they failed the aptitude test."

Interior Minister explains GIS recruitment slot

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Minister for the Interior, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, had indicated that less than 1% of applicants to the Ghana Immigration Services (GIS) will be recruited.

The minister said that more than 180,000 have applied to join the Ghana Immigration Service.

The service’s training and accommodation facilities can only cater to a limited number of selected recruits for a chance to serve.

Source: YEN.com.gh