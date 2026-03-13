Daniel Nsala Wakpal, the NDC parliamentary candidate for Kpandai, has filed a fresh suit at the Supreme Court challenging key provisions of Ghana’s electoral laws

He argued that Section 18 of PNDCL 284 limits the High Court’s constitutional jurisdiction over parliamentary election disputes

Wakpal is seeking declarations from the Supreme Court and further orders to ensure full effect of any rulings

The 2024 parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Kpandai Constituency, Daniel Nsala Wakpal, has filed a suit at the Supreme Court challenging key provisions of Ghana's electoral laws.

Wakpal, in a writ, invoked the original jurisdiction of the Apex Court, asking it to declare that Section 18 of the Representation of the People Law (PNDCL 284) is inconsistent with the 1992 Constitution.

Daniel Nsala Wakpal.the NDC Kpandai parliamentary candidate files another suit at the Supreme Court which may affect Matthew Nyindam's seat in Parliament. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

He contends that the law's requirement that petitions relating to parliamentary elections be filed only after results are published in the Ghana Gazette undermines the constitutional provisions governing elections and dispute resolution.

The NDC Kpandai parliamentary candidate is therefore seeking several declarations from the Supreme Court.

Some of the reliefs sought by Wakpal include a declaration that the constitutional jurisdiction of the High Court to hear parliamentary election petitions under Article 99(1) cannot be limited or removed by subordinate legislation such as PNDCL 284.

He further argues that an aggrieved party should be able to challenge results declared at the polling station level without waiting for the Electoral Commission to publish the constituency results in the Gazette, under a proper interpretation of Articles 49(2), 49(3), 99(1), and 99(2) of the Constitution.

In a report sighted on Citinewsroom, Wakpal also urged the judges to rule that the Supreme Court itself does not have original jurisdiction to determine parliamentary election disputes, insisting that such matters fall within the exclusive domain of the High Court.

Why has Wakpal filed a fresh suit?

Wakpal stated in his writ that he is taking this legal action as a citizen of Ghana under Articles 2(1) and 130(1) of the Constitution, which allow individuals to challenge laws that are inconsistent with the Constitution.

This follows the Supreme Court’s decision on January 26, 2026, to set aside a Tamale High Court judgment that had annulled the Kpandai parliamentary election results and ordered a rerun.

That ruling effectively halted plans by the Electoral Commission to conduct a fresh election in the constituency.

Daniel Nsala Wakpal is seeking further orders and directions that the Court may deem necessary to give full effect to any declarations it grants.

The Kpandai parliamentary election dispute

The dispute over the Kpandai parliamentary election began after Matthew Nyindam of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was declared the winner in 2024.

Dissatisfied with the outcome, the NDC candidate, Nsala Wakpal, filed a petition at the Tamale High Court, challenging the results.

In the petition, he argued that the election was fraught with irregularities, citing inconsistencies in the pink sheets, particularly Form 8A from 41 out of 152 polling stations.

Consequently, he asked the court to nullify the election and order a rerun.

After months of litigation, the Tamale High Court upheld the petition and ordered a rerun of the entire election in Kpandai.

Following this, the Clerk to Parliament, Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, informed the Electoral Commission, chaired by Jean Mensa, of the parliamentary vacancy in the constituency.

However, Nyindam filed a certiorari application at the Supreme Court, seeking to overturn the Tamale High Court ruling, a move that has now been upheld.

Apostle Steve K. Badu's prediction of no by-election in Kpandai comes to pass after the Supreme Court rules for the NPP's Matthew Nyindam against the NDC's Daniel Wakpal. Photo source: @joynewstv

Source: Facebook

Apostle Badu's prophecy on Kpandai materialises

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Golden Censer Chapel leader, Apostle Steve K. Badu, predicted in December 2025 that there would be no by-election in Kpandai.

The Supreme Court's decision, which restored the NPP's Matthew Nyindam as the MP, appears to have confirmed his prophecy.

Following the ruling on January 28, 2026, a video of Badu's prediction, recorded at his 31st Night service, has now resurfaced.

Source: YEN.com.gh