Veteran hip-hop DJ and rapper Lord Sear has reportedly died at age 52, sparking an outpouring of tributes from fans and artists

The longtime host on Shade 45 built a strong reputation in radio and hip-hop culture after earlier collaborations with Kurious and Eminem

The Without Met hitmaker paid tribute to his friend and former tour mate, remembering their time together and describing him as a great person to be around

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Legendary American DJ and rapper, DJ Lord Sear, has reportedly passed away, stirring sorrow on social media.

Eminem Pays Tribute As Rapper and DJ Lord Sear Dies at 52

Source: Instagram

The Shade 45 DJ, mostly known for his association with the rapper Eminem, was reported dead on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. He was 52.

A statement on his Instagram page announced the tragedy to fans.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Lord Sear. He was more than a voice on the radio — he was a force, a friend, and family to so many of us. Lord Sear's legacy in hip hop runs deep," the post read.

It outlined his legendary career, which began alongside the hip-hop artist Kurious, followed by going on the Stretch and Bobbito show, before touring the world on Eminem’s Anger Management Tour.

However, Lord Sears made his biggest mark as a DJ and radio host on Shade 45, the radio channel established by the legendary ‘Rap God’ Marshall Bruce Mathers III, popularly known as Eminem.

He was part of the Shade 45 family for more than 20 years, the statement said, describing him as a ‘cornerstone’ of the channel.

Below is the Instagram post announcing Lord Sear's death.

Eminem paid tribute to his DJ, friend, and former tour mate after his death, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to express his emotions.

"Sear was one of the greatest people to be around. I will never forget how he made me laugh on our tour together," Eminem said.

"Our time on @Shade45 together was always some of my favorite interviews. He made the world a better place, and I’m gonna seriously miss that. Rest in peace Lil Trey aka @LordSear!!!" he added.

Below is the Twitter post shared by Eminem mourning DJ Lord Sear.

Source: YEN.com.gh