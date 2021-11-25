Ara Jaen, a former employee of Guaranty Trust Bank has opened up about events that led to her recent lay off at work

In a post on Facebook, she shared that a millionaire who saves at the bank insisted she be sacked or he would draw all his funds for being refused entry into the bank after closing hours

Netizens who saw Ara's story encouraged her to take legal actions for her unfair dismissal

A Ghanaian lady currently identified as Ara Jaen has recently taken to social media to narrate how she lost her job as a banker.

In her post on Facebook, Ara shared that she used to work at Guaranty Trust Bank but was laid off after one customer who happens to be a millionaire reported her for not allowing him to enter the bank after closing hours.

The young lady shared that she was very particular about not allowing customers to come in because of the many bank robberies.

She revealed that the customer gave the bank two options; either they sack her or he withdraws all his money from the bank.

Many who saw Ara's post had a lot to say about it.

At the time of this publication, the post has close to 400 reactions with more than 120 comments.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

Joosy-patricia Emerald Brobbey replied:

Everything happens for a reason sometimes just to praise him knowing he’s working things out for us.it will all make sense some day. Everything happens for a reason. It is well hun.

Daniel Ofosu Antwi wrote:

Sorry for what you have been through but you need a good lawyer for such unlawful dismissal

From Fiifi Ababio:

If that's what happened then it's God telling you it's time to move to higher grounds.

Alexandra Chard said:

Unfortunately this big bank forgot it’s not about only serving their Customers but workers too, So how will they treat Millionaire customers vs Ordinary customer? Shame to Them.

Samuel Frimpong commented:

Your story touches my heart deeply. You're a strong woman and you got a heart of Gold. God has a better place for you in this life. This supposed Rich man is suffering already for this action on you. You'll be replenished greatly and your Loss will be a greater gain. I love you Ara. You touched my heart deep. Sorry for everything you ever suffered. Its paying of!!

Cytyzyn Bra Joe wrote:

Fight this to prevent it from happening to another person. You may be strong enough not to have committed suicide but someone else wouldn't have been .Let stop this babylon train before it crushes us all.

