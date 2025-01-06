Thomas Partey has opened up about Mikel Arteta's decision to deploy him as a right-back, a role he has been tasked with at Arsenal

Recent statistics have shown that Arteta's decision to deploy Partey outside of midfield is costing the Gunners this season

The North London club have dropped nine points in the four games the Black Stars player has played at fullback so far

Thomas Partey has shared his thoughts on being deployed as a right-back, a role he has been tasked with at Arsenal in recent games.

The Ghana international featured in the position once again during Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Brighton on Saturday, a decision that has sparked debate among fans.

Arsenal have dropped nine points in the four games Thomas Partey has played at right back. Photo by Jonathan Brady.

Source: Getty Images

Many Arsenal faithful believe Partey’s move from midfield to defence has negatively impacted the team, with statistics suggesting the shift has cost the Gunners crucial points.

However, manager Mikel Arteta has been forced to experiment due to injuries, leaving Partey to fill in at right-back.

The absences of Takehiru Tomiyasu, Ben White, and Jurrien Timber due to various setbacks have left Arsenal with limited options at the right-back position.

Partey on playing at right back

When asked about his comfort level in the unfamiliar role, Partey said via Tribuna:

"I’m a professional and I’ll play anywhere to help the team. I’m available for any position, and I’ll always give my best.

"If I can improve and do much better, I’ll be happy. These are moments when the team needs me, and I’m here to help. That makes me happy."

Despite the challenges, Partey’s commitment to the team shines through, as he prioritises Arsenal’s success over personal preferences.

As the Gunners navigate their injury woes, his versatility and willingness to adapt remain vital to their ambitions this season.

From a tactical perspective, placing the ex-Atletico Madrid star in midfield provides Arteta's side with better control, allowing the team to dictate the pace of games and maintain defensive solidity.

Numbers show why Partey at right-back is costing Arsenal

A revealing statistic shows that in the 11 Premier League games this season where the Ghana international has started in central midfield, Arsenal average 2.2 points per game.

In the four games he has started at right-back, that figure plummets to 1.3 points per game per The Athletic.

Arteta’s decision to deploy Partey out of his natural midfield position is clearly impacting Arsenal’s effectiveness.

With the title race heating up, this tactical experiment might need to be reconsidered if the Gunners are to keep pace with Liverpool and sustain their challenge.

Partey receives glowing praise from Arsenal fans

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Partey earned rave reviews from fans following his man-of-the-match performance for Arsenal on New Year's Day.

Partey played a crucial role as the Gunners climbed from a goal down to beat Brentford 3-1 in the Premier League.

His consistent displays in the heart of midfield have seen him being described as Arsenal's valuable asset.

