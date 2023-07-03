On New Year's Day in 2005, a woman in labour called firefighters to help her since she was home

When the firefighters came, the baby's head was already out, they helped deliver the boy and cleaned up

18 years on, the baby has joined the local fire department in Knoxville, Tennessee as an intern

OT Harris is an 18-year-old boy who is working as an intern with his local fire department in Knoxville, Tennessee.

According to TODAY.com, on the teenager's first day at work, he engaged in small talk with a firefighter who remembered the birth incident. Word quickly spread about OT Harrison.

OT's mother went into labour at home eighteen years ago on New Year's Day.

Boy interns with firefighters who helped deliver him 18 years ago

Lateshia Hall went into labour two days before her scheduled induction at her mother's house.

OT was going to be her seventh child. When the labour started that night, Lateshia's mother called 911 and the members of the Knoxville Fire Department came to attend to her.

"I told the firemen, 'This is baby number seven... and we're going to have a baby right now. One big push and OT was here'," she says.

OT's mother never thought her son would meet with the firefighters who helped her deliver.

However, Knoxville's "Summer in the City Intern Program", an eight-week paid internship for teens to learn about their local government, made that possible.

Mark Wilbanks, the teenager's mentor for the programme, said that firefighters just helped Lateshia that day as she did all the work. Lateshia Hall now has 13 children.

Even though the Knoxville fire department has attended similar emergency births over the years, Mark Wilbanks remembers Hall's calm demeanour and the cutting of the umbilical cord of his future intern.

He said they cleared the scene and returned to the firehouse when they finished.

Meanwhile, OT Harris is an incoming college student at East Tennessee State University in Tennessee.

He intends to major in English with a minor in education. As an intern, he is expected to help the fire department with administrative tasks and social media strategy.

