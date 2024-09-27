The Volta River Authority has opposed calls from Independent Power Producer for an upward adjustment of their monthly payments

VRA said if the PURC agrees to increase the IPP's monthly payments from $45 million to $59 million, the three state power entities would face dire financial consequences

The VRA explained that this is because the ECG is already heavily indebted and further demands would collapse it

The Volta River Authority (VRA) said the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) demand for an increase in their monthly payments under the Cash Waterfall Mechanism (CWM) would have severe financial consequences for all three state power entities.

The Independent Power Producers are demanding $59 million from an initial $45 million, which VRA posits would have a negative impact on the VRA, Bui Power Authority and GRIDCo.

The VRA says if the PURC agrees to an upward adjustment of monthly payments for the IPPs, all three state power entities would suffer.

The VRA’s statement follows the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission’s (PURC) initiation of the Cash Waterfall Mechanism review to address the challenges with payment allocations.

Jerry Nelson Nettey, the National Treasurer of the VRA Senior Staff Association, told JoyNews that the concern is about the potential mismanagement of the Cash Waterfall Mechanism within the sector.

He stated that if the IPPs continue to demand $59 million, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will be unable to pay.

He noted that the ECG does not make that amount of money in a month, and thus, implementing their demands would increase the company’s debt burden.

He added that the VRA is also struggling to make ends meet due to ECG’s indebtedness and only manages to maintain its operations due to revenue from NEDCo; thus, more financial demands from the two power distributors could cripple the authority.

Regarding power exports as a revenue source, he stated that revenue from that area has also dipped following Akufo-Addo’s request to reduce the amount of power exported to neighbouring countries.

Akufo-Addo cuts power to neighbouring countries

President Akufo-Addo has directed that the export of electricity to neighbouring countries be halted temporarily to help alleviate the power crisis in the country.

The chairman of the Energy Committee of Parliament, Samuel Atta Akyea, revealed this during an interview on JoyNews.

This would mean that electricity exported to neighbouring countries, including Togo, Benin, and Burkina Faso, would be redirected and fed into the national grid.

According to Atta Akyea, the directive demonstrates the President’s commitment to addressing the country's erratic power supply problem.

ECG boss resigns

YEN.com.gh reported that Samuel Dubik Mahama has resigned as the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana.

Mahama did not provide an official reason for his resignation in a letter to the company board.

He was appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo and took over the role on May 16, 2022.

