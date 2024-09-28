Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame has reacted to the recent protests against illegal mining in Ghana

The renowned musician added his voice to the discourse in a social media post, urging Ghanaians not to politicise the menace

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions in the comment section as some agreed with him, while others did not

Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame has weighed in on the recent protest against illegal mining, known as galamsey.

In an X post, the renowned musician entreated Ghanaians not to point accusing fingers or politicise the galamsey fight since this has been a problem in the country for decades.

Posing on a bridge sitting on top of a polluted water body suspected to be reeling from the effects of galamsey, the Woso hitmaker noted that most Ghanaian presidents who've assumed office are guilty of the menace.

"Let’s not politicize Galamsey. Every president of Ghana for the past 35 yrs is guilty of this environmental crime. Every chief or land owner who allows this crime is guilty. Every minister of health and environmentalist who keeps quiet is guilty. Every artivist like me who keeps quiet is guilty . It’s time to stop this national disgrace," he wrote.

Netizens divided over Okyeame Kwame's post

Netizens who saw Okyeame Kwame's post expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While the majority of them supported his claim, others did not.

@mattenasu wrote:

"Were you in Mars when the president put his presidency on the line to solve this problem? Blaming past govt will not solve the problem. Have courage to call him out now. You’re a coward with no conscience and proper reasoning."

@manuelphrimpz wrote:

"Anything that is politicized in this country will never work that is why I’m sad that people want to politicize this galamsey fight."

@OnlembehKingB wrote:

"This is what we, the young of Ghana and beyond, ought to do in order to combat illicit activity occurring within our motherland."

@DrAmalefolor wrote:

"Kwame be bold have some balls and call the people responsible for this mess out. Stop the shameful equalisation. Akuffo Addo is in charge of the armed forces, Bawumia is in charge of the police. They have registered over 1500 companies to engage in mining over just 8 years."

Ghana Police arrest several Democracy Hub protestors

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghana Police Service has arrested several Democracy Hub protestors.

The Ghana Police Service, in a press release on social media, explained that they arrested the protestors for attempting to disturb the peace and impede traffic flow on the roads.

