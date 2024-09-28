Kumawood actor Lil Win and musician King Paluta excited many fans when they announced their collaboration on a new song

Lil Win took to his Instagram page to share a video of him and King Paluta singing the song and in the caption, he noted that it would be released soon

Many Ghanaians who shared reviews of the song in the comment section talked about the tune being beautiful

Kumawood star Lil Win and musician King Plauta have announced that they have collaborated on a new song, and it will be released soon on all streaming platforms.

Lil Win and King Paluta's song

In the video, Lil Win shared on his Instagram page, he and King Paluta stood in the garden of a plush residence as they performed a snippet of their yet-to-be-released song.

The song is a gospel song, as they talked about how far God had brought them in life and how he had guided and protected them.

In the caption of the social media post, the Kumawood star failed to share more details of the release date as he hinted that it would be soon.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 coming soon 💣💣💣♥️♥️♥️♥️," Lil Win wrote in the caption.

Lil Win and King Paluta's new song.

Reactions to Lil Win and King Paluta's song

Many people shared positive reviews after watching a snippet of the song on Lil Win's Instagram page. They said it was a beautiful song, while others dissected its inspiring lyrics.

Below are the reactions of social media users:

farcry99 said:

"The system force ni**a to start singing gospel….u go talk true….Dope 🔥🔥🔥🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

nana_jemfy said:

"Paluta dey like Samini in the early 2000s"

richaunty_godslove88 said:

"#Kumericans your Unity is a definition of the representation of the Ashanti Empire 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

novembers_favourite_ said:

"This is beautiful 😍"

genzxbadie._ said:

"No Ghana man can last 5 seconds ontop my body😂😂"

goldenfyn__05 said:

"This is straight banger 💥🔥 @officiallilwin keep going🔥"

King Paluta shares story behind stage name

YEN.com.gh reported that musician, King Paluta, shared details about his musical journey and the history behind his stage name.

In an exclusive interview, the Aseda hitmaker said that he got his stage name from an individual whom he regarded as an uncle but had no biological relation with.

He also opened up about his family background, highlighting his relationship with his late father, who was supportive of his music career.

