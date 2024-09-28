The role of the modern-day striker has evolved significantly, varying widely based on a team's style of play and tactical approach

Traditionally, strikers were seen as the primary goal scorers, waiting to capitalise on crosses and chances created by their teammates

However, in the modern game, the responsibilities of a striker have expanded beyond just scoring goals, with their role being shaped by the specific needs

The number nine shirt may have fallen out of favour in the early 21st century, with top strikers like Wayne Rooney, Harry Kane, and Sergio Aguero opting for number 10.

Lionel Messi’s iconic number 10 and Cristiano Ronaldo’s rise with the number seven only reinforced this shift.

However, in recent years, the number nine has made a resurgence, with some of today’s top players wearing it with pride.

Currently, three of the world’s best players don the number nine for their clubs, reviving its legendary status.

Meanwhile, many other prolific strikers are continuing the tradition of dominating with the famous shirt.

YEN.com.gh explores some of the top number nine strikers in world football today.

6. Alexander Sorloth (Atletico Madrid)

Sorloth narrowly missed out on La Liga’s top scorer award last season, finishing with 23 goals for Villarreal, the club’s highest tally since Diego Forlan in 2005.

This summer, Atletico Madrid triggered his £26.7m release clause, though competition for starting spots is fierce, with Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez in the squad.

Despite this, Diego Simeone has praised Sorloth as a "special footballer," and the 28-year-old has already shown flashes of brilliance for Atletico.

5. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Few dispute Lewandowski's status as one of the best strikers of the last decade. Even at 36, he remains a force for Barcelona.

Although last season saw a slight dip in his numbers, Lewandowski has quickly rediscovered form under new manager Hansi Flick, once again spearheading Barcelona's attack.

4. Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting CP)

Just two years ago, Gyokeres was struggling for form in England’s Championship with Coventry City.

A remarkable turnaround saw him become a key figure in Coventry's rise, and after narrowly missing out on promotion to the Premier League, he chose to join Sporting CP.

Since then, the "Swedish tank" has dominated in Portugal, winning Player of the Month awards and leading Sporting to domestic success.

3. Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

Despite preferring the number seven shirt, Mbappe has embraced the number nine role at Real Madrid with ease.

With his track record of scoring at least 30 goals per season for the last six years, Mbappe has made an instant impact in his debut season in Spain, fitting seamlessly into Madrid’s attack and adding to his growing legend.

2. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Harry Kane’s transition from Tottenham to Bayern Munich has been seamless.

Although he was initially thwarted by Vincent Kompany as a player, Kane has found joy with Kompany watching from the sidelines as Bayern's manager.

The England captain smashed records in his debut Bundesliga season, taking on the number nine shirt after his preferred number 10 was unavailable.

With his prolific scoring and multiple hat-tricks, Kane has quickly established himself as Bayern’s main man.

1. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland epitomizes number-nine efficiency. Since last season, the Manchester City star has averaged a shot every 5.3 touches, a rate unmatched across Europe’s top five leagues.

Not only is he a prolific goalscorer, but Haaland has also increased his defensive efforts, much to the delight of Pep Guardiola.

Refreshed after a summer off, Haaland has hit the ground running this season, setting records and continuing to cement his status as the ultimate number nine.

