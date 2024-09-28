Celebrated Ghanaian musician, King Promise, flew to Japan for his concert slated for September 28, 2024, at the R3/R2 Club Lounge

At the airport in Tokyo, the Terminator hitmaker was given a rousing welcome to a flower bouquet, a branded traditional fan and a large crowd of fans

Many people commended him and wished him a successful concert in Japan, while others hailed him for breaking barriers in the music industry

Ghanaian musician, King Promise, was given a rousing welcome when he landed in Japan with his team ahead of his concert at the R3/R2 Club Lounge.

King Promise in Japan

Famous Ghanaian blogger, GhHyper shared pictures and videos of King Promise's grand welcome at the Tokyo airport in Japan. The trip forms part of his world tour.

Ladies dressed in purple kimonos held a flower bouquet and a traditional fan branded with the words, "Welcome to Japan, King Promise".

In the caption of GhHyper's social media post, the blogger noted that King Promise was the first Ghanaian musician to perform in Japan.

"@iamkingpromise makes history as the first Ghanaian/African artist to touch down in Japan, greeted by an outpouring of love and excitement from fans! 🇬🇭✈️🇯🇵 Breaking barriers and spreading Afrobeats worldwide."

King Promise's grand welcome in Japan.

Reactions to videos of King Promise in Japan

The videos melted the hearts of many Ghanaians who thronged the comment section to hail kIng Promsie for breaking barriers with his music.

Others also hinted that the Ghanaian musician was not the first African artist to perform in Japan as they shared examples of the South African and Grammy award-winning singer, Tyla.

Below are the heartwarming messages fans left in the comments:

ladytalaata said:

"Congratulations to him. But Tyla of South Africa (make me sweat, make me loose my breath, make me hotter) recently performed in Japan Tokyo in August 2024 so what do you mean by first African?😂Ah Hyper paa😂"

ejikonb said:

"Breaking barriers? is he the first Ghanaian to travel to Japan?"

dirty_yurself_ said:

"Let Ghanaian’s know. #Breaking barriers without blabbing about it."

positvie_vibe said:

"❤️❤️🙌🔥👏👏he is making history and the media is not promoting it 😢😢Ghanaians 🇬🇭 don’t appreciate their own aswear"

ericamoahboamah said:

"That village topics… we are in 2024 …what do mean first African 😢"

anaba_mohammed said:

"I dey like ur news waaa. Keep it up, 🔥🔥 snr 💪 💪 💪"

efyastonevy said:

"@iamkingpromise making the whole of Ghana 🇬🇭 proud 🥲 ❤❤❤"

King Promise apologises to a fan

YEN.com.gh reported that musician King Promise blasted a security official who tried to stop a fan from shaking his hand.

In a trending video recorded backstage at the recent Guinness Accravaganza, the singer approached the fan and apologised.

Many Ghanaians talked about how the Abena hitmaker earned their respect after watching the video of his fan interaction.

