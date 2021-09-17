President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has finally released the list of nominees for the various Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives.

In a report filed by Ghanaweb.com.gh, the list of MMDCEs is yet to be released by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

GhanaWeb has however intercepted the list of nominees presented by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the Eastern and Greater Accra regions.

Akufo-Addo releases list of 29 MMDCEs for Greater Accra region Photo credit: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: UGC

Per the list sighted by YEN.com.gh, Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah, who was the Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, was missing.

In his place, a former member of parliament for Okaikwei North, Elizabeth Sackey, has been nominated as the first female Mayor of Accra.

Below is the list of the MCE nominees from the table of Akufo-Addo;

1.Tema Metro ~Charles O. Boateng

2. Ledzokuku~ Ms. Kwao Gifty

3.Ashaiman ~ Alhajj. Laboran Yakubu

4.Shai Osuduku ~ Stephen Nene Oyartey

5. Accra Metro~Elizabeth Sackey

6.Ablekuma North~ Kofi Ofori

7.Ablekuma West~ George Cyril

8.Ablekuma Central~Marimma Korley Amui

9.Weija Gbawe~Patrick Kwasi Brako

10.Okaikwei North~Alhajj Abdul Rahaman

11.GA South~ Joseph Nyami Adjei

12.GA West~ Michael Nii Adjei.

13. GA Central~ Mohammed Bashiru

14. GA East ~Janet Tulasi

15.GA North~ Simon Sekyere

16.Ayawaso Central ~ Alhajj Mohammed Quaye

17.Ayawaso North~ Alhajj Manaf

18.Ayawaso East~ Sabo Abdul Rahman.

19. Ayawaso West~ Edmund Nii Lante Lamptey .

20. La Nkwantanang~ Abubakar Sadick Ahmed.

21.Ada West~Sampson Tetteh Kpankah

22.Ada East ~Sarah Dogbakie Pobee

23.Krowor~ Naa Adoley Wuta Ofei

24.Ningo Prampram~ Jonathan Teye Doku

25.La Dadekotopon~ Solomon Kotey Nikai

26.Korle-Klottey ~Samuel Adjei Tawiah.

27.Adenta~ Joseph Odei Boye

28.Tema West ~Akwasi Opoku Bosompem

29.Kpone Katamanso~ Felix Tetteh

Henry Quartey to pay TT GHc 1,500 monthly

In other news, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has ordered that Ghc1,500.00 is paid to actor, Psalm Adejetyfio, as a monthly stipend from his salary for his duration in Parliament.

A few days ago, a video of the veteran actor appealing for assistance to raise GHc3,000 to pay his house rent went viral, following media reports.

Psalm Adjeteyfio, famed as TT for his role in the hit comedy series, Taxi Driver, indicated that he was on the verge of being rendered homeless.

Source: Yen